Trending Now

Naughty Boy steps into film music with ‘What’s love got to do with it’


Naughty Boy
Naughty Boy

BRITISH-PAKISTANI musician Naughty Boy steps into film music with Shekhar Kapur and Jemima Khan’s romantic comedy ‘What’s love got to do with it’, the production house said on Tuesday (16).



He will produce new, original, recordings for the upcoming movie which will be released in 2022, Studiocanal and Working Title Films said in a statement.

The film is directed by Shekhar Kapur and written by Jemima Khan.

Naughty Boy said: “It was an honour to be asked by Jemima and Shekhar to be a part of the soundtrack for ‘What’s love got to do with it’ – my first step into the film music realm, and to be doing this with one of Pakistan’s biggest artists is a dream come true.



“As a composer, playing with instruments and grooves I wouldn’t normally has opened up this soundtrack to a universal sound which I am excited for everyone to hear. It will definitely get you dancing and the world really needs that right now.”

Shahid Khan, better known by his stage name Naughty Boy, is DJ, record producer, songwriter and musician. He was born on 1 January 1985 in Watford, Hertfordshire.

The movie stars Lily James, Shazad Latif, Sajal Aly, Shabana Azmi, Rob Brydon and Asim Chaudhry with Emma Thompson.



Studiocanal will release the movie in the UK, France, Germany, Australia & New Zealand and are selling the film worldwide, the statement added.













Most Popular

Covid-19 kills newsagent called 'Baseball Bhatt' by Boris Johnson

India-England games go behind closed doors because of pandemic

Aamir Khan quits social media

Shamima Begum shuns niqab for western look

A sequel to Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar: Ek Prem Katha on the cards



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×