Naughty Boy steps into film music with ‘What’s love got to do with it’

BRITISH-PAKISTANI musician Naughty Boy steps into film music with Shekhar Kapur and Jemima Khan’s romantic comedy ‘What’s love got to do with it’, the production house said on Tuesday (16).







He will produce new, original, recordings for the upcoming movie which will be released in 2022, Studiocanal and Working Title Films said in a statement.

The film is directed by Shekhar Kapur and written by Jemima Khan.

Naughty Boy said: “It was an honour to be asked by Jemima and Shekhar to be a part of the soundtrack for ‘What’s love got to do with it’ – my first step into the film music realm, and to be doing this with one of Pakistan’s biggest artists is a dream come true.







“As a composer, playing with instruments and grooves I wouldn’t normally has opened up this soundtrack to a universal sound which I am excited for everyone to hear. It will definitely get you dancing and the world really needs that right now.”

Shahid Khan, better known by his stage name Naughty Boy, is DJ, record producer, songwriter and musician. He was born on 1 January 1985 in Watford, Hertfordshire.

The movie stars Lily James, Shazad Latif, Sajal Aly, Shabana Azmi, Rob Brydon and Asim Chaudhry with Emma Thompson.







Studiocanal will release the movie in the UK, France, Germany, Australia & New Zealand and are selling the film worldwide, the statement added.





