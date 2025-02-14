Skip to content
What’s driving NatWest’s better-than-expected profit growth?

NatWest-Reuters

The bank has set a new performance target, aiming for a return on tangible equity of 15-16 per cent in 2025 and above 15 per cent by 2027. (Photo: Reuters)

By Eastern EyeFeb 14, 2025
NATWEST reported higher-than-expected annual profit on Friday, supported by its growth strategy, improved productivity, and capital management efforts.

The bank, which once had assets worth 2.2 trillion pounds—more than twice the size of the British economy—has undergone years of restructuring to focus mainly on domestic consumer and mortgage lending.

"We have positive momentum behind us and a clear ambition to succeed with customers as we continue to build a simpler, more integrated and technology-driven bank that is capable of even greater impact," chief executive Paul Thwaite said.

For the year ending 31 December, NatWest's pretax operating profit stood at 6.2 billion pounds, matching 2023 levels and exceeding analysts' forecasts of 6.1 bn pounds.

Shares in the bank have risen 109 per cent in the past 12 months, driven by its 4 bn pound capital redistribution plan and recent acquisitions aimed at expanding its home loans business in a competitive market.

However, the stock fell by up to 2.2 per cent after the results before recovering some losses. It was last down 1.5 per cent at 430 pence. Earlier this week, shares reached their highest level since 2011.

Thwaite has positioned NatWest as an active player in acquisitions, purchasing billions of pounds in assets from retailer Sainsbury’s and Metro Bank in 2024. He indicated that more deals could follow.

"In respect of acquisitions, it's a very high bar," Thwaite told reporters. He added that the bank remains strong and would continue to evaluate inorganic opportunities that create shareholder value, add scale, or enhance capabilities.

The bank has set a new performance target, aiming for a return on tangible equity of 15-16 per cent in 2025 and above 15 per cent by 2027.

However, it faces competition in the UK mortgage market, particularly following Nationwide’s acquisition of Virgin Money.

The Financial Times reported that NatWest had held discussions with Spain’s Santander regarding a potential acquisition of its UK operations.

Santander has denied any plans to sell, though its executives have spoken about the high cost of capital for the business. NatWest has declined to comment on the speculation.

Loan growth

NatWest’s 2024 profit and outlook contrast with concerns over the UK economy, which has been affected by weak growth, public finance concerns, and global trade tensions.

Jefferies analysts said NatWest's results support the bank’s overall strategy and reflect wider trends in the sector, adding that shares were already well supported.

Total loans reached 372 billion pounds, up 3.5 per cent year on year, marking the bank’s sixth consecutive year of loan growth.

Loan impairments fell to 359 million pounds in 2024, down from 578 million pounds in 2023.

On Friday, the UK government’s stake in NatWest dropped below 7 per cent, down from 38 per cent in December 2023.

The bank remains on track to return to full private ownership this year after its 45 bn pound bailout during the 2008 financial crisis.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Prudential to list Indian asset management venture

Prudential chief executive Anil Wadhwani

Prudential to list Indian asset management venture

INSURER Prudential plc announced that it is considering a partial listing of its stake in ICICI Prudential Asset Management, one of India's leading investment firms. The news sent Prudential's shares soaring by 5.8 per cent to close at 722p on the London Stock Exchange.

The FTSE 100 company currently holds a 49 per cent stake in the Indian joint venture, which market analysts estimate to be worth around £4 billion. ICICI Bank, which owns the remaining 51 per cent, has confirmed its intention to maintain its majority shareholding, emphasising its "long-term commitment" to the partnership that began in 1998, reported the Times.

Keep ReadingShow less
London business district
A general view shows the London's financial district from an office window in Canary Wharf. (Photo: Getty Images)

Economy grows 0.1 per cent in fourth quarter, defying expectations

THE UK economy expanded by 0.1 per cent in the final quarter of 2024, contrary to forecasts of a contraction, according to official data released on Thursday.

The growth, supported by a stronger-than-expected 0.4 per cent rise in December, offers some relief to chancellor Rachel Reeves as she navigates broader economic challenges.

Keep ReadingShow less
BP-Reuters

Fourth-quarter profit dropped 61 per cent compared to the previous year, marking BP’s weakest results since Q4 2020, when the pandemic reduced global oil demand. (Photo: Reuters)

BP reports lowest quarterly profit in four years, plans strategy reset

BP reported a quarterly profit of £943 million on Tuesday, falling short of expectations and marking its lowest in four years.

The company said it plans a "fundamental reset" of its strategy, days after reports that Elliott Management had taken a stake in the oil major.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shein-Reuters

Shein had aimed to go public in London in the first half of this year, subject to regulatory approvals in the UK and China. (Photo: Reuters)

Shein cuts valuation to £40 billion for London listing

SHEIN is preparing to lower its valuation to around £40 billion for a potential initial public offering (IPO) in London, according to three Reuters sources familiar with the matter.

This is nearly 25 per cent lower than the company's 2023 fundraising valuation as it faces increasing challenges.

Keep ReadingShow less
Northern-Superchargers-Getty

Ben Stokes and Matthew Short of Northern Superchargers walk out to bat during The Hundred match between Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers on August 11, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo: Getty Images)

Sunrisers Hyderabad to acquire Northern Superchargers in £100 million deal

INDIAN Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad is set to become the first full owners of an English Hundred team after agreeing to buy Yorkshire’s Northern Superchargers for a reported £100 million.

The Sun Group will be the third IPL-linked investor in the eight-team Hundred competition, following Reliance Industries, which owns Mumbai Indians, and RPSG, which runs Lucknow Super Giants.

Keep ReadingShow less
