National Doctor’s Day: From Shahid Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan, actors who played the role of doctors on the big screen

Today, India is celebrating National Doctor’s Day. This day is celebrated in the memory of the renowned medical practitioner, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy. Well, it’s a day to celebrate the profession which saves the life of many people.

Well, as it is National Doctor’s Day today, let’s look at the list of actors who played the role of a doctor on the big screen and impressed us.

Sanjay Dutt (Munna Bhai M.B.B.S)

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6lCGvu-hwX4" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

When we talk about actors who played the role of a doctor on the big screen, the first one on the list has to be Sanjay Dutt. In the film, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, he played the role of a gangster who decides to study and become a doctor. It was a hilarious film and also gave a message that not just medicines but even love can cure people.

Amitabh Bachchan (Anand)

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/I3-Ab6zLNQw" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

One of the first films that made Amitabh Bachchan a household name was 1971 release Anand. The megastar played the role of a doctor who befriends one of his patients, Anand who is suffering from cancer. Rajesh Khanna’s character Anand fondly calls Big B, Babu Moshai in the film.

Kareena Kapoor Khan (3 Idiots, Udta Punjab)

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/EJylz_9KYf8" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Kareena played the role of a doctor in 3 Idiots and then in Udta Punjab. Well, in the latter she had a very powerful character about a doctor who tries to find out the reason behind the drug abuse in Punjab. The actress nailed it as Dr. Preet Sahni.

Shahid Kapoor (Kabir Singh)

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RiANSSgCuJk" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Kabir Singh was a love story, but Kabir’s profession of a doctor played an important element in the film’s narrative. Shahid Kapoor gave one of the best performances of his career in the film.

Shah Rukh Khan (Dear Zindagi)

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5DkO7ksXY8E" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Last but not the least, we have Shah Rukh Khan on the list as Dr. Jehangir Khan aka Jug from Dear Zindagi. The actor played the role of a psychologist who helps Alia Bhatt’s character in the film. SRK gave a wonderful performance in the movie.