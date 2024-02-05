Website Logo
  Monday, February 05, 2024
Modi congratulates Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan for Grammy win

The 66th edition of the Grammys was held in Los Angeles.

PM Modi (Photo: ANI)

By: Mohnish Singh

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated musicians Ustad Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, Rakesh Chaurasia, Ganesh Rajagopalan, and Selvaganesh V for their Grammy wins.

Taking to X, PM wrote, “Congratulations @ZakirHtabla, @Rakeshflute, @Shankar_Live, @kanjeeraselva, and @violinganesh on your phenomenal success at the #GRAMMYs! Your exceptional talent and dedication to music have won hearts worldwide. India is proud! These achievements are a testament to the hard work you keep putting in. It will also inspire the new generation of artists to dream big and excel in music.”

The tabla player and music composer picked up the coveted award in the ‘Best Global Music Performance’ category for ‘Pashto’.

In his acceptance speech for ‘Pashto’ on behalf of Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, and Rakesh Chaurasia- his fellow musicians, the 72-year-old Mumbai-born percussionist said, “Thanks to the Academy, thanks to all these great musicians for giving us beautiful music…our deepest thanks to our families…without them, we are nothing… without love, without music, without harmony, we are nothing.”

‘As We Speak’, in which the tabla maverick has collaborated with Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, and Rakesh Chaurasia, won the Grammy for the ‘Best Contemporary Instrumental Album’ category.

Hussain, who is also part of the Jazz group ‘Shakti’ along with Shankar Mahadevan, won ‘The Best Global Music Album Award for its latest album, ‘This Moment’.

The album ‘This Moment’ features eight songs created by John McLaughlin (guitar synth), Zakir Hussain (tabla), Shankar Mahadevan (vocalist), V Selvaganesh (percussionist), and Ganesh Rajagopalan (violinist). They were nominated for the Grammys with other artists like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy, and Davido.

The group also features guitarist John McLaughlin, percussionist V Selvaganesh, and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan.

At the ceremony, the Shakti band competed with other artists like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy, and Davido. ‘This Moment’ album was released on June 30 last year.

The 66th edition of the Grammys was held in Los Angeles.

