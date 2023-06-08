Modi to address Indian Americans in Washington on June 23

The Ronald Reagan Building, which has a capacity of 900 people is reserved for the event

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIAN Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a gathering of Indian Americans from across the US in Washington on June 23 on the role of diaspora in India’s growth story, a community leader has said.



Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden who will host him at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to a joint session of the Congress on June 22.



Modi will address an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders from across the country on the evening of June 23, Indian American community leader Bharat Barai said.



The Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, which has hosted several high-profile meetings in the past, has been reserved for the prime minister’s address. The venue, named after former US President Ronald Reagan, has a capacity of 900 people, Barai said on Wednesday (7).



Preparations are in full swing for the only community event to be held during Modi’s visit. The event will be hosted by US India Community Foundation.



Barai said the earlier plans were to host Modi at a giant stadium in Chicago for him to address 40,000 Indian Americans. But because of the scheduling issues, it could not be finalised.



Two US lawmakers spoke in the US House of Representatives this week about the significance of Modi’s visit to the US.



“I take this opportunity to address a very important visit by Prime Minister Modi this week. I am excited that this person is coming to America to extend goodwill between our two nations in one of the most strategically important relationships we have in the world,” Congressman Rich McCormick said on Tuesday (6).



Congressman Joe Wilson from North Carolina said, “the existing US-India partnership has been highlighted by Modi being warmly welcomed here in the House Chamber, Madison Square Garden, and Howdy, Modi’ in Houston.”



