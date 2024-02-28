  • Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Trending Now:  

INDIA

In India’s highest-ever bust, 3,300 kg of narcotics seized off Gujarat coast

The unregistered fishing boat was intercepted on Tuesday (27) morning at the Arabian Sea

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Indian Navy apprehended a suspicious boat carrying 3300 kg of contraband off the Gujarat coast. (ANI Photo)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIAN agencies Wednesday (28) made their highest-ever narcotics bust from the sea as they seized 3,300 kg drugs, which sailed from an Iranian port, off the Gujarat coast and arrested five foreigners from a dhow.

The cache could be worth anything between £124 to £191 million in the international market, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) director general S N Pradhan said.

Home minister Amit Shah called the joint operation by the Navy, NCB and the Gujarat Police a “historic success” and a testament of his government’s “unwavering commitment to making our nation drug-free”.

The unregistered fishing boat was intercepted on Tuesday (27) morning at the Arabian Sea from a point about 60 nautical miles from the Indian coast and along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). The Navy deployed its P8I long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft and marine commandos onboard a warship apart from helicopters.

About 3,300 kg of contraband that includes 3,110 kg charas or Hashish, 158.3 kg of crystal Methamphetamine and 24.6 kg of suspected heroin has been recovered from packets that bore the stamp of ‘Ras Awad Goods Co, produce of Pakistan’, the NCB said.

There is no standard for calculating the value of drugs as it varies depending on volume, quality, region and demand and supply links. However, rough estimates peg the international price of Hashish at £4,700-£9,500 per kg and meth (Methamphetamine) and heroin at around £200,000-£500,000 per kg, according to the NCB.

The source of the drugs is found to be the Chabahar Port in Iran, the agency said.

“This is the biggest offshore narcotics seizure made in the country till date. We have seen that drug smuggling has increased through the maritime route over the last few years and hence we are jointly working with other government agencies like the Navy, Coast Guard, Customs etc. to intercept such activities,” Pradhan said.

“The smugglers and drug operators use the Arabian Sea to exploit the Indian coastline that is vulnerable. It is part of the grand design to destabilise the country using drugs.”

The last big seizure from the high seas was of 2,500 kg by the NCB and the Navy off the Kerala coast in May, 2023.

The NCB said it has begun speaking to its foreign counterparts to probe the forward and backward linkages of this consignment.

NCB deputy director general (operations) Gyaneshwar Singh said the fishing boat has been brought to Porbandar and the five foreign nationals who were onboard have been arrested.

“They could either be Pakistani or Iranians. However, we have recovered no IDs from them. A Thuraya satellite phone and four mobile phones have been seized from these men,” Singh said.

The DDG said the drugs packets carry the name of a Pakistani food company and hence they “suspect” the hand of that country in mobilising this cache whose destination was being probed.

The traffickers onboard vessels carrying drugs keep in touch with buyers on the land and once they strike a deal, the consignment can land anywhere up to the southernmost tip of India, the NCB officials said.

DDG Singh said this operation was codenamed ‘Sagarmanthan-1’ and the joint teams have been working on inputs for the “last few weeks”.

“This seizure of drugs is by far the largest in terms of quantity, & was possible through #collaborative efforts of #IndianNavy’s #missiondeployed assets with the NCB,” the Navy said in a post on X.

The NCB DG said combating the drugs trafficking was a task as this stockpile has grown in Afghanistan post the installation of a new government there even as Myanmar (on India’s eastern side) was a record supplier.

Home minister Shah, in his post on X, said pursuing prime minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a drugs-free Bharat, the agencies have achieved the grand success of making the biggest offshore seizure of drugs in the nation.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Cough syrup deaths: Uzbek court sentences Indian, 22 others
INDIA
India unveils crew for historic ‘Gaganyaan’ mission
INDIA
Police fire tear gas to stop farmers’ march in New Delhi
News
Indian legal doyen Fali S Nariman passes away at 95
News
Two dead, scores injured after police open fire in Manipur
INDIA
India’s top court strikes down electoral bonds scheme, calls it ‘unconstitutional’
News
India awards top honour to former prime ministers, green revolution pioneer
INDIA
Three killed in India after madrassa demolition triggers religious clashes
INDIA
Veteran BJP leader LK Advani gets India’s highest honour
INDIA
UK at historic low in corruption index, India slips to 93rd position
INDIA
Authorities demolish centuries-old Delhi mosque in forest reserve cleanup
INDIA
India budget focuses on fiscal consolidation in election year
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW