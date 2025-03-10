Naomi Watts celebrates as daughter Kai makes stunning runway debut at Paris Fashion Week

Naomi Watts, the acclaimed British-Australian actress, has long been a fixture in Hollywood, known for her captivating performances in films like The Impossible and Mulholland Drive. But this week, it was her 16-year-old daughter, Kai Schreiber, who stole the spotlight. Kai made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week, walking for the prestigious fashion house Valentino, and Naomi couldn’t have been prouder.

A star-studded debut

Kai’s debut on the Valentino catwalk was nothing short of spectacular. Dressed in a knit snakeskin mini dress with a dramatic feathered collar, the young model exuded confidence and elegance. The ensemble was completed with a beige headband, Havana sunglasses featuring blue lenses, white lace stockings, and matching sandals adorned with a rose strap. The look was bold, sophisticated, and perfectly suited to the high-fashion atmosphere of Paris Fashion Week.

Behind-the-scenes photos shared on Instagram showed Kai preparing for their big moment, sitting calmly in the hair and makeup chair. They later posted a gallery of images from the event, captioning it, “Omggg my heart is so full,” a testament to their excitement and pride.

Naomi Watts: A proud mother

For Naomi Watts, this was a moment of immense pride. The actress, who has always been fiercely supportive of her children, shared her joy on social media. In a video posted to her Instagram, Naomi was seen lying in bed, re-watching Kai’s runway walk online. “Oh my god,” she exclaimed repeatedly, her voice filled with emotion. It was a heartfelt moment that showcased the deep bond between mother and child.

This milestone comes just months after Naomi shared a touching tribute to Kai on their 16th birthday in December. Posting a sweet photograph of the two holding hands at a glamorous event, Naomi wrote, “Darling Kai. Happy sweet sixteen. Your sweetness is pure and I'm the luckiest mommy in the world and that world is SO lucky that you are here!” She praised Kai’s “wild spirit, strength, and soft sweetness,” adding, “I thank my lucky stars I get to be your mom. I Love you to the moon.”

A family of talent

Naomi Watts has always been a devoted mother to her two children, Kai and their older sibling, Sasha, 17. She shares both children with her ex-partner, American actor Liev Schreiber, whom she was with for 11 years before their amicable split in 2016. Despite the end of their relationship, Naomi and Liev have remained committed to co-parenting and supporting their children’s dreams.

Since her split from Liev, Naomi has found love again with actor Billy Crudup. The couple tied the knot in a modest courthouse ceremony in New York in June 2023, followed by a larger celebration in Mexico. The wedding was attended by family and friends, including notable guests like Nicole Kidman and Isla Fisher. Kai and Naomi’s niece, Ruby, were bridesmaids, while Sasha and Billy’s son, William, were part of the wedding party.

The significance of Kai’s debut

Kai’s runway debut is more than just a career milestone, it’s a celebration of their individuality and the unwavering support of their family. In an industry often criticised for its lack of diversity and inclusivity, Kai’s presence on the runway is a refreshing reminder of the importance of embracing one’s true self.

For Naomi, this moment is a culmination of years of love, support, and encouragement. Watching her child step into the spotlight with such confidence is a reminder of the joys of parenthood and the beauty of seeing your children grow into their own.

What’s next for Kai?

While it’s still early days in Kai’s modelling career, their debut has already made waves in the fashion world. With their striking looks, natural poise, and the support of a loving family, the future looks incredibly bright for this rising star.

As Kai continues to explore their passion for fashion, one thing is certain: they are carving out their own path, one that reflects their unique identity and creativity. And with a mother like Naomi Watts by their side, cheering them on every step of the way, the sky’s the limit.

A celebration of family and individuality

Kai’s runway debut is not just a personal achievement but also a celebration of family, love, and the power of believing in oneself. It’s a reminder that, no matter the industry or the stage, having a strong support system can make all the difference.

For Naomi Watts, this moment is a proud one, a testament to her role as a mother and her unwavering belief in her children. As Kai continues to shine, the world will be watching, and Naomi will undoubtedly be their biggest cheerleader.