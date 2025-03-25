Naomi Watts and daughter Kai shine on red carpet

The Australian actress stepped out with her 16-year-old daughter, Kai, at the premiere of her latest film, The Friend, marking a rare public appearance together.

Naomi Watts beamed with pride as she posed on the red carpet alongside her teenage daughter, Kai, on Monday night. The pair attended the star-studded premiere of Watts’ latest film, The Friend, in which the actress takes a leading role.

At 55, Watts looked effortlessly chic in a white dress with black detailing, while Kai embraced an 80s-inspired look, donning a navy blazer adorned with red polka dots and a ruffled black skirt. The mother-daughter duo’s fashionable appearance drew attention from photographers, with Watts grinning widely as they posed for the cameras.

Naomi Watts looked effortlessly chic in a white dress with black detailing Getty Image

Kai’s appearance with her mother at the film premiere follows her recent runway debut during Paris Fashion Week, where she walked in Valentino’s show, marking the start of her burgeoning modelling career. The 16-year-old has already begun making a name for herself in the fashion world, and her appearance at such a high-profile event has further cemented her place in the spotlight.

Watts shares Kai and her 17-year-old son, Sasha, with her former partner, American actor Liev Schreiber. Watts and Schreiber were in a relationship for 11 years before they parted ways amicably in 2016. Despite their split, the pair have remained committed to co-parenting their children and supporting them in their respective endeavours.

Kai’s recent foray into the world of high fashion has attracted both admiration and criticism, with some commentators labelling her as a “nepo baby,” a term used to describe the children of famous figures who follow in their parents’ footsteps. However, her father, Schreiber, has been quick to shut down such claims. In a recent interview with TMZ, the actor defended his daughter’s career choice and responded to critics.

Kai has already begun making a name for herself in the fashion world Getty Images

Schreiber, 57, said, “I don’t have many thoughts for the haters. I’m gonna put it to you like this: What if you were a professional actor and your child decided they wanted to do something in this world. Do they have the choice of what you did?”

He continued, “It doesn’t matter, like, that’s her life. She does what she wants with her life. And I’m super proud of her. I thought she did an amazing job on the show.” Schreiber’s remarks highlighted his support for Kai’s ambitions, regardless of public opinion.

While Schreiber has remained focused on his role as a father, Watts has also found happiness in her personal life. Following her split from Schreiber, the actress began a relationship with fellow actor Billy Crudup. The couple, who kept their romance largely private, eventually tied the knot in 2023 after several years together.

Watts shared the happy news in a heartwarming Instagram post, revealing that she and Crudup had married at a Manhattan courthouse. The post featured a candid picture of the pair smiling together, with the simple caption, “Hitched!” Their intimate ceremony was followed a year later by a larger celebration in Mexico, where they exchanged vows once more in front of close family and friends.

The pair attended the star-studded premiere of Watts’ latest film, The Friend Getty Images

The couple has since been spotted attending various public events together, including the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards last year. Crudup, who was nominated for Best Actor, took to the stage to accept his award with Watts by his side. In his acceptance speech, Crudup expressed his gratitude, jokingly referring to Watts as his “piece of eye candy” and acknowledging her own achievements in the industry.

“This is an incredible honour. Thank you all,” Crudup said. “I’m happy to be here with my piece of eye candy there, my wife, who also happens to be an immigrant and also gave a searing performance this year for which she’s nominated. And she starts businesses, too. So nice to be by her side.”

Watts and Crudup’s relationship continues to flourish, with both actors supporting each other in their personal and professional lives. As Kai begins to make her mark in the fashion world, it is clear that Watts and Schreiber remain devoted parents, ready to stand by their daughter as she carves her own path in the industry.