Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Nagarjuna shares how Sekhar Kammula made him strip away his stardom for ‘Kubera’

Actor opens up on stepping out of his comfort zone in Kubera and going full villain in Coolie alongside Rajinikanth.

How Sekhar Kammula Stripped Nagarjuna’s Stardom for Kubera

Nagarjuna reveals Sekhar Kammula told him to unlearn stardom for Kuberaa

Instagram/storiesbydeepu/thekingnagarjuna
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 19, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni is shedding his star persona to play a middle-class man with emotional complexity in Kubera. But that didn’t come easy. In a candid moment from the set, director Sekhar Kammula told him bluntly: “I don’t want to see confidence in your eyes.” That line stuck with him. “It reminded me I had to strip back everything I’ve built up over the years and just be the character,” Nagarjuna recalls.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com


A grounded role with emotional weight

In Kubera, releasing 20 June, Nagarjuna plays Deepak, a character wedged between a beggar played by Dhanush and a billionaire played by Jim Sarbh. The film is set across three social classes, something the actor believes will strike an emotional chord. “We’re not playing to the gallery. We’re becoming the people in the story,” he says.

This is Nagarjuna’s first outing with director Sekhar Kammula, known for his socially rooted storytelling. Despite being long-time admirers of each other’s work, they had never collaborated, partly because Sekhar didn’t see big stars fitting into his universe. But Nagarjuna believed otherwise. “Stars can bring people to the theatre. The story will keep them there,” he says.


He praised Sekhar’s craft, particularly how his songs arrive unexpectedly but feel completely natural. “His stories uplift, challenge, and entertain. Love Story did it with caste and gender. Kubera does it with class.” The actor also shares how Jim Sarbh stunned the crew by delivering pitch-perfect Telugu lines despite not knowing the language. “He was the most hardworking among us,” Nagarjuna says.


Playing the bad guy with no regrets

While Kubera sees him as a restrained, empathetic man, Coolie flips that completely. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film casts him opposite Rajinikanth as a suave, remorseless antagonist. “He’s a double alpha, no redemption, no soft edges,” Nagarjuna says. “He believes he owns the world. It was liberating to play someone so unapologetically bad.”


As he approaches his 100th film, Nagarjuna reflects on staying relevant across four decades. The key, he says, is to evolve with the audience, especially younger viewers. “You can’t preach. You have to adapt or step aside.” And despite the rise of OTT and shrinking theatre windows, he remains confident: “A good film still belongs in a cinema. The experience is unmatched.”

nagarjuna akkinenisekhar kammulakuberakubera film update

Related News

​City Hall of Birmingham
UK

Birmingham council to recognise Sikh and Jewish identities in data collection

NHS rejects new Alzheimer's drugs over high costs
News

NHS rejects new Alzheimer's drugs over high costs

Survivors demand politicians step back from child sexual exploitation inquiry
News

Survivors demand politicians step back from child sexual exploitation inquiry

Modi-Carney-Reuters
Asia

India accused of foreign interference by Canadian intelligence: Report

More For You

Simone Ashley

Simone Ashley appears without dialogue in Brad Pitt’s F1 after major cuts to her role

Getty Images

Simone Ashley cut from Brad Pitt’s 'F1' as director confirms her storyline was removed

Simone Ashley, best known for her breakout role in Bridgerton, won’t have the screen time fans expected in Brad Pitt’s upcoming Formula 1 film F1. Despite being part of the film’s promotional buzz and having filmed scenes alongside the main cast, Ashley’s role was trimmed down to a blink-and-miss appearance with no dialogue.

Director Joseph Kosinski confirmed the change, stating that the edit came down to tough decisions made during the final cut. Speaking in an interview, he said, “Every movie has more content than it can use. We had to drop two or three storylines for pacing. Unfortunately, Simone’s was one of them.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa prepares to take over Wembley Stadium with back-to-back shows this weekend

Getty Images

Dua Lipa to headline Wembley Stadium for the first time with Radical Optimism tour

Dua Lipa is heading home. For the first time in her career, the chart-topping pop star will headline Wembley Stadium in London this weekend, and fans are buzzing with anticipation. The two-night stop is part of her Radical Optimism world tour, which kicked off in Asia and will continue through the end of 2025. Here’s everything you need to know before heading to one of the capital’s biggest gigs this summer.

When, where, and what to expect from Dua’s Radical Optimism shows

Keep ReadingShow less
Mindhunter

Any move forward would be entirely dependent on Fincher’s approval of the scripts

Netflix

Mindhunter might return as a film trilogy, but it's only ‘a chance’ for now, says Holt McCallany

Fans of Mindhunter may have reason to hope again. Although the series has been on indefinite hold since 2019, actor Holt McCallany has revealed that discussions have taken place about reviving the story, not as a third season, but potentially as a trilogy of films on Netflix.

Fincher open to film format revival

Speaking to Comic Book Resources (CBR) in a recent interview, McCallany — who plays FBI agent Bill Tench in the series — said he met with director David Fincher several months ago to discuss the show’s future. According to McCallany, Fincher mentioned a possible return in the form of “three two-hour movies”.

Keep ReadingShow less
What Caused the Food Poisoning Outbreak on Millie Bobby Brown’s Netflix Shoot?

Several cast and crew members fell ill with food poisoning

Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown’s Netflix film hit by food poisoning outbreak during overseas filming

Production on the third Enola Holmes film has reportedly been disrupted after several cast and crew members fell ill with food poisoning while filming overseas in Malta. The Netflix spin-off, starring Millie Bobby Brown, had shifted location from Shepperton Studios in the UK to Malta for the final weeks of filming.

Illness causes production delay

According to The Sun, a number of people involved in the shoot became unwell after consuming suspected contaminated food from on-set catering. Filming was immediately halted as a result of the outbreak.

Keep ReadingShow less
What Led to Ju Haknyeon’s Exit From THE BOYZ Amid Police Complaint?

Ju Haknyeon exits THE BOYZ following controversy surrounding Tokyo lounge meet

Instagram/_juhaknyeon_/Getty Images

Ju Haknyeon controversy explained: Why did THE BOYZ member exit the group amid police complaint?

K-pop idol Ju Haknyeon has officially left THE BOYZ following explosive allegations connecting him to a former Japanese adult film actress and an ongoing police investigation. While the singer denied involvement in any criminal activity, the controversy has triggered widespread media attention, emotional fallout among fans, and public apologies from the rest of the group.

Scandal breaks: Photos, police reports, and a contract termination

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc