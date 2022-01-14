My top 10 travel destinations – Sonali Raut

WANDERLUST: Sonali Raut

By: ASJAD NAZIR

WHEN model and actress Sonali Raut is not working, she enjoys travelling and exploring new places. With that in mind, the multi-talented beauty selected her top travel destinations.

She said: “I love to travel and connect with new cultures around the world. I have been fortunate to visit some amazing places and want to visit many more. Here in no particular order are my top 10.”

London: The beautiful city is like a crossroads to the world and a marvellous melting pot of cultures. I have been there for a movie shoot and really enjoyed exploring the city. I loved the weather, walking on Oxford Street and the amazing shopping. Big Ben, Madame Tussauds, London Bridge, the London Eye and hidden places away from the tourist areas – it has so many amazing places to visit. I also love the party scene and friendly people I met.

Las Vegas: What happens in Vegas is supposed to stay in Vegas, but I will share my experiences there. I stayed at the world-famous Wynn hotel and enjoyed all the city had to offer. You need a lot of energy for this place. I partied, played at the casino, and saw amazing live performances by artists, including Beyonce, DJ Snake and Justin Bieber. I hope to go there again soon.

Dubai: This is very close to India, so I go there very often for shoots and don’t mind one bit. It is a reminder of how much I love my work. I adore the view from Burj Khalifa hotel. The people and hospitality are incredible. There is great food, wonderful shopping, a beautiful beach and so many fun activities. These include the

Bollywood Park, ski Dubai, desert safari and

water park.

Amsterdam: This is a fun and very unique city. (Laughs) It has museums for all ages! The city of contrasts has the artistic and historic side, but also a vibrant red light area, contemporary sites like Madame Tussauds and world cuisine. I love the late-night party scene, but also the fun boat rides down the world-famous canals.

Maldives: There are some places you go to have a great time, explore and just do as much as possible. Then there are places like the Maldives, where you go to relax and recharge. The beautiful destination just has that amazing air of tranquillity and some of the world’s most famous beaches, which have the perfect weather for a bikini. Once you visit, you don’t want to leave.

Bali: Just like Maldives, Bali is another dream destination that gives you room to relax and recharge your batteries. If you feel active, there are plenty of places to explore and a surprisingly good party scene. It attracts people from all over the world, so there are always interesting people to meet.

Malaysia: One of the world’s most popular tourist destinations has so many sites to see and so much to do. You can absorb the rich culture by hiking through the mountains and exploring the caves or just retreating to a luxurious beach. It has some of the most amazingly built temples in the world and is rich in wildlife.

Italy: With fantastic fashion, food and fabulous art, Italy is a feast for the senses. You can get connected to high fashion by shopping for the latest designs or can get lost in the rich heritage of a country which has gifted us some of the greatest artists. There so many beautiful cities, with something unique to offer, whether it is the colosseum in Rome or the waterways of Venice. Also be prepared to put on weight because the food is delicious.

Thailand: The red-hot tourist destination has something to suit every taste, which is what makes it so wonderful. Temples, waterfalls, ancient buildings, museums, ancient ruins, beautiful mountains, isolated villages, beaches, a vibrant nightlife, and some of the most spectacular views in the world. You might have already guessed that I am a major foodie and Thailand doesn’t disappoint.

Udaipur: I could quite easily have written a top 10 for destinations just in India because there is just so much to see and do. Fortunately, through my work I have been able to explore much of India, and Udaipur is a favourite destination. It is steeped in so much history and has some of the most beautiful palaces in the world. It will gift you with enough visual memories that will last you a lifetime.

