My top 10 films – Zayn Ibad Khan

By: ASJAD NAZIR

Rising star Zayn Ibad Khan has won acclaim for his powerful roles in hit television drama Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 and web series Aashiqana, which is currently streaming on Hotstar. The naturally gifted actor is a big film fan and enjoys watching various genres. This was apparent when he selected his top 10 films and said: “There are so many movies I love in different genres and languages. Here in no particular order is my top 10.”

The Godfather trilogy: This is a great film trilogy. I am a big Al Pacino fan and Marlon Brando was brilliant in part one. The way Brando transformed himself into Don Vito Corleone and justified that character is a lesson for all actors. On the other hand, Al Pacino demonstrated to the world how you can show anger and intensity with a subtle performance. Here’s a little secret – the character I’m playing right now in Aashiqana is inspired a lot by Al Pacino’s Godfather character Michael Corleone. I’m not copying what he did but have drawn from his acting method of combining anger with calmness.

The Dark Knight: I did play a villain in my previous show, but always dreamt of portraying the antagonist in a superhero film because I am a big fan of the genre. This Batman movie entirely changed the concept of ‘protagonists always being better’. Heath Ledger (may God rest his soul in peace) set a benchmark that no one has been able to reach with his performance. He showed the world how you can give everything and remain true to your work. He gave his life for the character. What is bigger than that?

Interstellar: One of the greatest masterpieces ever made in the universe. I am a big fan of ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan and love how he wanted the film to be as scientifically accurate as possible. Nolan’s story relied on time dilation – time passing at different rates for different characters. To make this scientifically plausible, he consulted great minds such as astrophysicist Kip Thorne. Matthew McConaughey needs no introduction or appreciation; he knows how to bring out the best from everything.

Terminator: The influential movie had two great sequels, and all were powered by the great Arnold Schwarzenegger. His journey from a military man to being the world’s greatest bodybuilder and then a mega-movie star is inspiring. I am a big fan. People told him a guy with a face like his could never become an actor. But he proved them wrong, and this film franchise played a huge part.

Deedar: The 1951 drama starring the late great Dilip Kumar saab remains a classic. (May he get the highest place in heaven). The phenomenally gifted actor played a visually impaired guy trying to find his childhood sweetheart. He showed that less can be more with performances like this, where he drew out emotions without being loud or over the top. Playing a blind character is not easy, but he made it look natural and it is unmatched.

Andaz Apna Apna: People have weekend plans, but I have had Andaz Apna Apna nights. This comedy classic starring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan is one you can watch anytime, and still get the same joy as the first time. The script was just beyond amazing. Every dialogue of the movie is iconic, and every actor did a remarkable job. There are so many memorable lines from this film.

Baadshah: A great comedy headlined by King Khan. It was the toughest decision to pick just one Shah Rukh Khan movie. I chose this because it isn’t often mentioned in his all-time classics and is a great comedy. Every Shah Rukh Khan movie entertains audiences and will teach an actor something. I can watch this comedy on repeat.

Aashiqui 2: The songs from this film are just exceptional and still have that same impact almost a decade later. People were literally coming out with tears in their eyes after watching the film. I love the film’s story and the pure love that it has shown. Obviously, Aditya Roy Kapur as Rahul and Shraddha Kapoor as Aarohi were great in every frame of this film.

K.G.F: Chapter 1 and 2: Both action movies were just pure style. That ‘hero ka style’

connected with audiences. Yash just killed it in every frame. It is also worth appreciating how the films were made in such a way that they connected with the masses. This was not a normal movie and just beyond fantastic. The beautiful shots, hero’s entry, dialogue delivery and, obviously, the story came together wonderfully well. This film will be remembered for eternity.

Sholay: The name of this all-time classic is enough. What else do you need in a film. This Hindi movie masterpiece with a stunning star cast gave everything in one film. Love, friendship, action, vengeance, comedy, great music, seriousness, subtlety, a great story, unforgettable dialogues, and everything else.

Instagram: @zaynibadkhan