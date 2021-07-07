My top 10 books – Sara Nisha Adams

By: ASJAD NAZIR

The God of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: It’s impossible for me to choose my top 10

books, because my favourites make up a never-ending list. But Arundhati Roy’s debut novel will always be at the top of any list for me. Set in Kerala, it is the story of two fraternal

twins, Rahel and Estha, who view the world around them, family heartache, political

turbulence, discrimination, and heartbreak through their childlike eyes. It’s beautiful,

moving and profound.

White Teeth by Zadie Smith: This novel is extraordinary in the sense that it does so much

so well – it is big-hearted, hilarious, poignant and acutely observed. White Teeth introduced me to characters that felt like family, and it’s such a vibrant and engaging storytelling, you’ll lose yourself in the characters and Zadie Smith’s portrait of London.

There But For The by Ali Smith: This story starts with Miles who attends a dinner party and locks himself in one of the bedrooms at his host’s house. I have always admired Ali Smith’s playfulness and originality, and There But For The is a book I read once but scenes from it continue to roam my mind years later.

All My Puny Sorrows by Miriam Toews: This book has a permanent place in my heart. It follows two sisters, Yoli and Elf. Elf seems to have it all, is a world-renowned pianist, and she wants to die. And there’s her sister, Yoli, her life is crumbling, and she is determined to keep her sister alive. It explores death and grief alongside joy, humour and immense compassion. It’s a beautiful book.

May We Be Forgiven by A. M. Homes: A. M. Homes knows how to take an ordinary situation and, with the flick of a switch, make it extraordinary – she finds the absurd in the everyday and turns it up 100 degrees. I read every single one of her books as soon as I can. May We Be Forgiven is, frankly, brilliant. Full of dark comedy. Incredibly compelling!

A Fine Balance by Rohinton Mistry: A Fine Balance reads like an epic. Set in India, in 1975, we follow a whole host of characters from different walks of life. This novel is full to the brim with humanity and compassion and heart and heartache. It is a masterpiece. It is a book that I want to read again, once I have properly prepared myself for the emotional journey!

Strange Weather in Tokyo by Hiromi Kawakami: Tsukiko is in her late thirties and incredibly lonely. When she bumps into her former teacher, Sensei, at a bar, a blossoming, yet awkward, friendship and intimacy grows between the two of them. I love this book, I love Tsukiko and Sensei’s awkwardness more than anything. I love how it makes you a little uncomfortable. It perfectly captures loneliness, isolation and our desire to connect with others.

Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo: This novel needs no introduction. Bernardine Evaristo writes 12 different characters, in different places, spaces, and times. Every character comes fully formed. I’d heard so many amazing things about this book, but nothing prepared me for how wonderful it actually is. So, all I can say is, if you haven’t already, read it.

Tin Man by Sarah Winman: I don’t even know where to start with Tin Man. It is, in some ways, a love story – and follows best friends Ellis and Michael, and Annie too – it’s a story of enduring friendship, of finding yourself as well as one another. It is devastating and heart-breaking and not a single word in the book is wasted.

The Reading List by Sara Nisha Adams: This is cheating slightly, because it means I can include nine books at once. My debut begins with a stranger’s reading list, discovered within a library book that unites two lonely Londoners, a widower and a librarian. The books they read are: The Time Traveler’s Wife, To Kill A Mockingbird, Rebecca, The Kite Runner, Life of Pi, Little Women, Pride and Prejudice, Beloved and A Suitable Boy. These books helped shape me as a reader, just as they shape these two very different characters, and the community around them.

Sara Nisha Adams’ debut novel The Reading List will be released on July 22, 2021 and is available for pre-order now. Visit Instagram: @SaraNishaAdamsBooks & Twitter: @SaraNishaAdams