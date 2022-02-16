My playlist – Shabam

Shabam

By: ASJAD NAZIR

NEWLY released ballad Sleepless Nights is the second single from singer-songwriter Shabam. Originally from India and now based in Los Angeles, the new music talent has delivered a lyrically strong track powered by emotion-filled vocals and an impactful melodic structure.

Eastern Eye found out more about the soulful newcomer by getting him to choose 10 songs he loves.

Evergreen by Yebba: One of my favourite artists seems super authentic and has amazing voice control. The song starts with drums and leads straight into vocals. It has a groovy yet, smooth feel, even with so much going on in terms of production.

Break My Heart Again by Finneas: An artist I listen to daily. I relate to his song writing because it’s similar to mine. The lyrics of this song are so on point that anybody can relate to it. The way the story has been told will almost make you imagine the whole song.

October Sky by Yebba: This song introduced me to Yebba and I absolutely fell in love with her. This track has hands down some of the best lyrics I’ve ever heard. My favourite lines from the second verse are: ‘you could cut the pollution with a butter knife, you could wake p at two and then party all night’. This song is just amazing.

Easy On Me by Adele: How could I not add Adele to my playlist? She is a musician that inspires every artist. I’ve always loved piano ballads, so there is no reason why I wouldn’t love this.I absolutely love it when she belts her voice in the chorus. It’s a heartfelt song and so relatable.

Blue Ain’t Your Color by Keith Urban: I’ve always loved Keith Urban. He falls under the ‘country’ genre, but the vocal melodies he comes up with are so much like mine. I absolutely love the lyrics f this song. It’s romantic where he is talking about how he would be the right guy for her, which is kind of cute.

Little Black Submarines by The Black Keys: I love how this band maintains a perfect balance of acoustic and then a rock vibe in the later parts of the song. I personally find the lyrics vague, which is good because it makes the listener think what it is about. That also means everybody might have a different interpretation of the song.

Kiss by Prince: I can say without doubt that every artist on this planet loves Prince. Kiss is one of my favourites from him and there are so many good things about it. This song is playful, but if you really read the lyrics, it says that he likes a girl who isn’t materialistic and someone who he would like to be with.

Love Of My Life by Queen: I’ve always loved Queen and specifically, Freddie Mercury. This song starts with a soulful piano and touch of harp before the vocals kick in. It’s heartfelt and not as intense as other Queen songs. The lyrics are definitely emotional and deep.

The Woman I Love by Jason Mraz: I can talk about Jason Mraz for hours. That’s how good he is! This song isn’t as famous as his others yet it’s one of my favourites. It’s super positive like his other songs. What I like most about this song is the way he describes the woman he’s in love with. It’s thanking her for existing and he feels blessed and lucky to be with her.

Sleepless Nights by Shabam: I had to put one of my own songs in the list. As much as I love all these other artists, I’m also a fan of my own work. I have always been big on self-belief; hence this song talks about hope. It starts with a soothing piano which is followed by my vocals. Later in the chorus, I transit into my beautifully controlled false voice followed by the second verse where the strings enter.

Instagram: @shabamofficial