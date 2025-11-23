Skip to content
Muthuswamy ton and Jansen blitz put South Africa in command

Senuran Muthusamy's maiden test hundred and a career-best 93 by Marco Jansen powered South Africa to a commanding first innings total of 489

South Africa's Senuran Muthusamy celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the second day of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on November 23, 2025. (Photo by Biju BORO / AFP via Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasNov 23, 2025
SENURAN MUTHUSAMY's maiden test hundred and a career-best 93 by Marco Jansen powered South Africa to a commanding first innings total of 489 and in charge of the second and final test against India in Guwahati on Sunday (23).

On a surface offering little assistance for bowlers, South Africa's top order had frittered away starts but number seven Muthusamy marshalled a lower-order surge with a composed 109.

The left-hander struck 10 fours and two sixes, first steadying the innings alongside Kyle Verreynne (45) and then accelerating in a bruising stand with number nine Jansen that wrested the initiative.

India were nine for no loss when bad light stopped second day's play with the hosts trailing by 480 runs.

They will expect a strong start from Yashasvi Jaiswal (seven) and KL Rahul (two) when the openers resume their innings on Monday (24).

"It was a really special moment in front of a full house," Muthusamy said of his knock. "I'm just glad that I could contribute to the team and really put some runs on the board in the first innings, which is always important."

He was also full of praise for Jansen's power-hitting.

"It was incredible. I had the best seat in the house. That was special ball-striking."

India's spin-heavy attack had been made to work hard on a slow first day in the first ever test at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

They might have expected life to be easier against the lower middle order but that was not to be the case as Muthusamy played with the confidence of a frontline batter and Kyle Verreynne (45) overcame early jitters through a wicketless morning session.

The closest India came to breaking the stand was when Muthusamy, then on 48, was given lbw to spinner Ravindra Jadeja after attempting a sweep shot.

The batter immediately reviewed the decision, which was overturned after replays suggested the ball had faintly touched the glove before hitting the pad.

Muthusamy went on to bring up his third test fifty with a single off Jadeja, who removed Verreynne stumped after beating the advancing batter with a quicker, wider delivery to break the 88-run stand.

Left-hander Muthusamy took a single off Mohammed Siraj to bring up his hundred, the left-hander removing his helmet and holding his bat aloft to soak in the applause from the stands.

Jansen, meanwhile, started dealing in sixes - the tall left-hander smacking seven of them in his run-a-ball assault adding 97 with Muthusamy and scattering fielders as India tired.

Siraj bounced out Muthusamy while Simon Harmer did not last long.

Jansen was the last South Africa batter to fall dragging a Kuldeep Yadav (4-115) delivery onto his stumps. The batter looked gutted and stood staring at the stumps after falling agonisingly short of a maiden test hundred.

(Reuters)

india vs south africasenuran muthusamymarco jansen

