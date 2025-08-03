Skip to content
 
Jaiswal century, Sundar fifty set up India’s strong position in Oval Test

Washington Sundar hits Atkinson for 6 runs during day three of the fifth Test between England and India at The Oval on August 02, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Aug 03, 2025
YASHASVI JAISWAL scored a hundred and Washington Sundar hit a quick fifty as India set England a target of 374 in the final Test at the Oval. Mohammed Siraj then dismissed Zak Crawley with the last ball of the third day to boost India’s chances of levelling the series.

India were bowled out for 396 in their second innings on Saturday, leaving England to chase 374 with two days remaining. Siraj yorked Crawley for 14 with just two balls left, leaving England at 50-1 at stumps. Ben Duckett remained unbeaten on 34, with England needing 324 more runs.

The highest successful fourth-innings chase at the Oval is England’s 263 against Australia in 1902. England’s best chase in any Test is 378 against India at Edgbaston in 2022, and they also chased 371 at Headingley earlier in this series.

“It is a replay from Headingley,” England pacer Josh Tongue, who took 5-125, told the BBC. “It will be a great day of cricket tomorrow and a great day for us if we get the runs. It (the pitch) is doing a bit. A few balls tonight jumped off a good length but if you get through the first hour who knows?”

Jaiswal scored 118, his second century of the series after his ton at Headingley. “I need to push, and I need to do well for my team,” Jaiswal said. “I was constantly talking to myself and enjoying the pressure.”

The opener shared a 107-run stand with nightwatchman Akash Deep, who made 66 for his maiden Test fifty. Ravindra Jadeja and Sundar, both coming off hundreds in Manchester, scored 53 each. Sundar attacked England’s bowlers after the new ball was taken, hitting three sixes and reaching fifty in 39 balls before being the last man out.

England dropped six catches during the innings, including three chances off Jaiswal. Chris Woakes’ absence due to a shoulder injury added to their difficulties.

India had resumed on 75-2. Deep, dropped on 21, reached fifty with his ninth four before falling to Jamie Overton before lunch. Shubman Gill, who has scored 754 runs in the series, was lbw to Gus Atkinson for 11, falling short of Sunil Gavaskar’s record of 774 runs in a series.

Jaiswal completed his century off 127 balls with 12 fours and two sixes. He was eventually caught at deep backward point off Tongue. Jadeja reached his fifty in 71 balls, while Sundar’s late hitting included three sixes and several boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tensions rise as India and England trade blows at Oval Test

India's Akash Deep reacts with England's Ben Duckett after taking his wicket, caught by Dhruv Jurel. Reuters/Paul Childs

Tensions rise as India and England trade blows at Oval Test

INDIA clawed their way back into the deciding Test against England on Friday (1), overcoming a fragile batting collapse and delivering a fiery response with both ball and attitude on a dramatic day at the Oval.

The visitors ended Day 2 on 75-2, leading by 52 runs, but it was the off-field tension and on-field flare-ups that added another layer of intensity to an already thrilling series.

Oval Test

Shubman Gill makes his way back to the pavilion after being run out by Gus Atkinson during day one of the 5th Test between England and India at The Oval on July 31, 2025 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

Atkinson, Tongue strike as India struggle in 5th Test against England

GUS ATKINSON and Josh Tongue led England’s bowling as India reached 204-6 at stumps on the first day of the series decider at the Oval on Thursday.

Atkinson, playing on his Surrey home ground, took 2-31 in 19 overs and also ran out India captain Shubman Gill. Tongue, though inconsistent, delivered two key balls to finish with 2-47 in 13 overs. India need to win the match to level the five-Test series 2-2.

India-England-Oval-Getty

Captains Ollie Pope and Shubman Gill shake hands at the toss during day one of the 5th Test between England and India at The Oval on July 31, 2025 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

Bumrah misses Oval decider as England opt to bowl

INDIA fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the fifth and final Test at the Oval on Thursday. England stand-in captain Ollie Pope won the toss and chose to field.

Bumrah, who has been managing a back injury this year, was limited to three matches in the current series.

India Oval

Shubman Gill, head coach Gautam Gambhir, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and selector Ajit Agarkar look at the pitch during a net session at The Oval on July 30, 2025 in London.

Oval Test to decide England-India series as Stokes ruled out

ENGLAND and India will meet at the Oval on Thursday for the fifth and final Test of a tightly contested series. The hosts lead 2-1, while India will look to level the contest after forcing a draw in Manchester.

England captain Ben Stokes will miss the fifth and final Test against India at the Oval starting Thursday due to a shoulder injury. Vice-captain Ollie Pope will lead the side with England holding a 2-1 lead in the series.

Gambhir

Media reports said Gambhir appeared to raise his finger at Fortis and told him not to tell him what to do after being asked to keep a distance from the wicket.

Gambhir in verbal exchange with ground staff during Oval pitch inspection

INDIA head coach Gautam Gambhir was involved in a heated exchange with Surrey's head of ground staff, Lee Fortis, during a pitch inspection at the Oval, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred as India prepared for the fifth and final test of the five-match series against England, starting Thursday at Surrey County Cricket Club's stadium. England lead the series 2-1.

