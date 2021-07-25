Murray withdraws from singles at Olympics due to injury

File photo of Britain’s Andy Murray. (Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge).

By: SattwikBiswal

BRITAIN’S Andy Murray has withdrawn from the men’s singles competition ahead of his first round match at the Olympic Games due to a right quad strain, according to a statement from Tokyo 2020.

He will continue to compete in the men’s doubles tournament with Joe Salisbury, Team GB said in a separate statement.

Meanwhile, in men’s hockey, Britain, who have won Olympic gold three times, defeated South Africa 3-1 helped by a second minute goal from Sam Ward and two more in the second half.

Germany beat Britain in women’s hockey

Germany gave Britain their first Olympics loss in women’s hockey since the London Games on Sunday (25), while New Zealand powered past Argentina in hot Tokyo conditions.

After both sides took a knee before the opening whistle, the British women moved aggressively against their opponents, taking an early lead in the 13th minute when midfielder Sarah Jones netted the ball behind German goalie Julia Sonntag.

Germany pulled level in the 24th minute when Viktoria Huse scored her 10th international goal with a penalty stroke, setting the stage for the 2-1 victory.

Charlotte Stapenhorst scored the winning goal for the Rio bronze medallists shortly after the halftime break.

Britain’s captain, Hollie Pearne-Webb, praised her team’s positive start and performance, despite losing their first Olympic match since the semifinals at the 2012 London Olympics.

“We all know that we’re still in this. Game one is out of the way and it’s a marathon, not a sprint,” she said.

(Reuters)