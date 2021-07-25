Website Logo
  • Sunday, July 25, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 420,551
Total Cases 31,371,901
Today's Fatalities 535
Today's Cases 39,742
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 420,551
Total Cases 31,371,901
Today's Fatalities 535
Today's Cases 39,742

Sports

Murray withdraws from singles at Olympics due to injury

File photo of Britain’s Andy Murray. (Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge).

By: SattwikBiswal

BRITAIN’S Andy Murray has withdrawn from the men’s singles competition ahead of his first round match at the Olympic Games due to a right quad strain, according to a statement from Tokyo 2020.

He will continue to compete in the men’s doubles tournament with Joe Salisbury, Team GB said in a separate statement.

Meanwhile, in men’s hockey, Britain, who have won Olympic gold three times, defeated South Africa 3-1 helped by a second minute goal from Sam Ward and two more in the second half.

Germany beat Britain in women’s hockey

Germany gave Britain their first Olympics loss in women’s hockey since the London Games on Sunday (25), while New Zealand powered past Argentina in hot Tokyo conditions.

After both sides took a knee before the opening whistle, the British women moved aggressively against their opponents, taking an early lead in the 13th minute when midfielder Sarah Jones netted the ball behind German goalie Julia Sonntag.

Germany pulled level in the 24th minute when Viktoria Huse scored her 10th international goal with a penalty stroke, setting the stage for the 2-1 victory.

Charlotte Stapenhorst scored the winning goal for the Rio bronze medallists shortly after the halftime break.

Britain’s captain, Hollie Pearne-Webb, praised her team’s positive start and performance, despite losing their first Olympic match since the semifinals at the 2012 London Olympics.

“We all know that we’re still in this. Game one is out of the way and it’s a marathon, not a sprint,” she said.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Bangladesh chase down stiff target in T20 series decider against Zimbabwe
IPL 2021
MI-CSK game to kickoff IPL’s UAE leg from Sept 19
TENNIS
Sumit Nagal becomes only third Indian to win an Olympic singles match
Sports
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver, India’s first medal at Tokyo Games
Sports
Fernando, Rajapaksa help Sri Lanka to first ODI win over India in four years
Sports
Five Indian rookies make ODI debuts
Sports
Tennis star Osaka lights Tokyo Olympics cauldron as Games open
Sports
Madhevere keeps Zimbabwe’s hope alive in T20 series against Bangladesh
Sports
Naim, Soumya Sarkar steer Bangladesh to T20 victory over Zimbabwe
Sports
How the Tokyo Olympics will be different
Sports
A turbulent timeline of a pandemic-delayed Games
Sports
Learnt from Dhoni how to take a match to last over: Chahar
Eastern Eye

Videos

Tanya Maniktala on Chutzpah, long distance relationship, life after A…
Varun Sharma on Chutzpah, shooting during the pandemic, Cirkus, Fukrey…
Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah to release on Amazon Prime Video on…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Bangladesh chase down stiff target in T20 series decider against…
Murray withdraws from singles at Olympics due to injury
Murder of ex-diplomat’s daughter in Pakistan: Suspect’s parents held for…
MI-CSK game to kickoff IPL’s UAE leg from Sept 19
RPS teams up with NHS to support colleagues abroad during…
India foreign secretary lauds progress on UK-India roadmap