Website Logo
  • Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 445,385
Total Cases 33,504,534
Today's Fatalities 252
Today's Cases 26,115
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 445,385
Total Cases 33,504,534
Today's Fatalities 252
Today's Cases 26,115

News

Murder probe after primary school teacher’s body found in Kidbrooke

Sabina Nessa (Photo: Met Police)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE Metropolitan Police named the primary school teacher who was found dead near a community centre in south-east London on Saturday (18).

Sabina Nessa, 28, was found dead near the OneSpace community centre in Cator Park, Kidbrooke.

A man, in his 40s, arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation, the Met Police said.

A post-mortem examination which was carried out on Monday (20) morning was inconclusive.

Nessa taught at Rushey Green Primary School in Lewisham. According to police, she was attacked on Friday (17) night.

“Our initial enquiries suggest that this attack happened at around 20:30hrs on Friday, a time when the park was likely being used by many people from dog walkers to joggers,” said detective inspector Joe Garrity, who is leading the investigation.

“Sabina was found near the OneSpace community centre which we know is a facility used by lots of people and we would ask anyone who was in or around the area and who may have any information to come forward.”

Chief superintendent Trevor Lawry, responsible for local policing in Greenwich, said: “Our thoughts are first and foremost with Sabina’s family and friends following this shocking incident and we will continue to provide our support to them as the investigation progresses.

“We know this incident will be worrying to those who live and work in the community. Over the next few days, they can expect to see extra high-visibility patrols both in and around the crime scene as well as other open spaces across the boroughs of Lewisham and Greenwich.

“As always, we are also working very closely with both local authorities to speak to our communities to ensure we are doing everything possible to keep people safe.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Indian seer found dead in UP math, disciple arrested
UK
Self-harm rises among young people from ethnic minorities, says study
UK
Oldham council leader Shah speaks about arson attack
UK
RCM’s new guide warns on discrimination against pregnant migrant women
WORLD
Jagmeet Singh may turn kingmaker in Canada
UK
NHS App achieves milestone with over 16 million users
News
Massive heroin shipment seized at Indian port
UK
BAPS launches educational video to observe Organ Donation Week
News
Chelsea Flower Show an inspiration to Asian gardeners
News
India urges UK to remove fresh vaccine-linked travel curbs
UK
London mayor joins Rahat Fateh Ali Khan at SSE Wembley Arena
SRI LANKA
Sri Lankan president discusses reconciliation with Guterres
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
Karan Nath on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT, his…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Tabu in talks to star in Mahesh Manjrekar’s White
Shilpa Shetty to judge Sony Entertainment Television’s India’s Got Talent
Diljit Dosanjh: I take Punjab with me wherever I go
Bhumi Pednekar invited to speak at Climate Week in New…
Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao’s Hum Do Humare Do heads…
Ranbir Kapoor set to shoot a special song for Dharma…