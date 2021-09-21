Murder probe after primary school teacher’s body found in Kidbrooke

Sabina Nessa (Photo: Met Police)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE Metropolitan Police named the primary school teacher who was found dead near a community centre in south-east London on Saturday (18).

Sabina Nessa, 28, was found dead near the OneSpace community centre in Cator Park, Kidbrooke.

A man, in his 40s, arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation, the Met Police said.

A post-mortem examination which was carried out on Monday (20) morning was inconclusive.

Nessa taught at Rushey Green Primary School in Lewisham. According to police, she was attacked on Friday (17) night.

“Our initial enquiries suggest that this attack happened at around 20:30hrs on Friday, a time when the park was likely being used by many people from dog walkers to joggers,” said detective inspector Joe Garrity, who is leading the investigation.

“Sabina was found near the OneSpace community centre which we know is a facility used by lots of people and we would ask anyone who was in or around the area and who may have any information to come forward.”

Chief superintendent Trevor Lawry, responsible for local policing in Greenwich, said: “Our thoughts are first and foremost with Sabina’s family and friends following this shocking incident and we will continue to provide our support to them as the investigation progresses.

“We know this incident will be worrying to those who live and work in the community. Over the next few days, they can expect to see extra high-visibility patrols both in and around the crime scene as well as other open spaces across the boroughs of Lewisham and Greenwich.

“As always, we are also working very closely with both local authorities to speak to our communities to ensure we are doing everything possible to keep people safe.”