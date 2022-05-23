Website Logo
  • Monday, May 23, 2022
Trending Now:  

INDIA

Murder of US model: Indian police officers in Prague to bring back accused hailing from Gujarat

INDIAN police officers are in Prague to extradite a man accused of being involved in the murder of an American model in the south Asian country 17 years ago.

Representational image: iStock

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Leona Swiderski, 33, who arrived in Mumbai in February 2003 was due to marry her fiancee Pragnesh Desai but she was found dead off a highway near the city the next day.

Police believe Desai plotted her murder to claim her insurance money of $1 million (£800,000) and hired three contract killers, including his childhood friend Vipul Patel, to eliminate her.

Investigation revealed that Desai paid Patel some $66,666 (£53,009) to kill Swiderski.

However, a court in Thane, a city adjacent to Mumbai, acquitted both Desai and Patel.

The case has been reopened following a request from the US.

Swiderski disappeared soon after landing at the Mumbai airport, police inspector Sanjay Hazare told the Hindustan Times.

“Desai claimed that he filed a missing person report. The following day, 9 February 2003, we found Leona’s body by the side of the road at Kashimira off the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway.”

While Desai currently lives in Vadodara in the western state of Gujarat, Patel managed to reach the Czech Republic. Two other accused have been absconding.

India secured the Interpol help for Patel’s extradition and a four-member police team is expected to bring him back on Friday (27).

Both Patel and Desai would be produced before the court, the officer involved in the investigation told the newspaper.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Millions displaced, dozens dead as floods wreak havoc in India, Bangladesh
INDIA
Sheena Bora murder case: Mother gets bail after seven years
INDIA
30 anti-Vedanta protesters charged in India
News
Former Indian cricketer jailed for road rage death
INDIA
India frees convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
INDIA
Landslides, floods kill at least 10 in India
INDIA
Indian widow disguised herself as a man for 39 years
News
Disputes may test India’s communal harmony
News
Study: Pollution kills more than 2.3 million people in India
News
Supreme Court revokes ban on large prayer gatherings at Gyanvapi masjid
INDIA
US urges India to reverse ban as wheat-laden trucks, ships stranded at port
News
South Asians predisposed to type 2 diabetes at younger age: Research
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Afghan male news presenters wear masks on Air in protest…
Murder of US model: Indian police officers in Prague to…
Why did Aayush Sharma quit Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, leaving…
Akshay Kumar reveals why he is unaffected by the dismal…
Here’s what Sadhguru said about Gyanvapi Masjid dispute, language row
‘We need a lot more female artists and female photographers’,…