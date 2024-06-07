‘Munjya’ Review: Delivers laughter and jump scares in equal measure

Whether you’re a fan of supernatural scares or enjoy a good laugh amidst the tension, Munjya is a fun watch.

Munjya Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Maddock Films’ latest horror comedy, Munjya, offers a refreshing blend of chills and chuckles, making it a standout addition to their horror comedy universe, which began with Stree (2019) and was followed up by Roohi (2021) and Bhediya (2022).

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar with a keen eye for both suspense and humour, Munjya revolves around Bittu (Abhay Verma), a young boy living in Pune with his mother (Mona Singh) and grandmother (Suhas Joshi). The narrative takes a dark turn when Bittu visits his ancestral village, unwittingly unleashing a vengeful spirit known as Munjya. Munjya latches on to Bittu, his descendant, and forces him to find a girl called Munni so that he can marry her and set his spirit free. However, Bittu must brace himself for an unexpected showdown with Munjya when the latter sets his sights on his love interest, Bela (Sharvari).

The lead cast delivers commendable performances, bringing authenticity and depth to their roles. Abhay Verma portrays Bittu effectively. He captures the character’s vulnerability and determination with Elan, making the audience root for him as he confronts the malevolent Munjya. Mona Singh as Bittu’s mother is also good and so is Suhas Joshi as his grandmother. Sharvari as Bella arrests your attention, but her characters needed to have more screen time.

The supporting cast provides strong performances that ground the supernatural elements in a relatable family dynamic.

Balancing horror and comedy is no easy feat, yet Munjya manages it with aplomb. The film’s comedic moments are well-timed and do not undercut the horror. Instead, they offer brief respites, allowing the audience to catch their breath before the next scare. This interplay between laughs and gasps keeps the film engaging from start to finish.

Sarpotdar’s skillful use of lighting and sound design enhances the film’s eerie atmosphere. Shadows loom large, and the soundscape is filled with creaks and whispers that keep viewers on edge. The cinematography captures the desolate beauty of the village, making it both a picturesque and terrifying backdrop for the story.

Munjya is a well-crafted horror comedy that successfully marries frights and fun. With strong performances, an engaging storyline, and an atmospheric setting, it keeps the audience invested throughout its runtime. Maddock Films has delivered a film that not only entertains but also showcases the versatility of horror comedy as a genre.

