Multilingual street champions to give advice on winter vaccination

According to the NHS, catching Covid-19 or flu can be very dangerous for some people.

By: Pramod Thomas

Multilingual street champions will be present in the streets of London over the next few weeks to give free advice and information about Covid-19 and flu vaccinations, a statement said.

The NHS, Department of Health and Social Care and UK Health Security Agency are working with local communities to share the importance of protecting ourselves this winter, it added. The winter street teams have urged people to come forward and clarify doubts about vaccinations and how they work.

“During colder weather, viruses circulate more and cause greater harm. Catching Covid-19 or flu for most people is unpleasant, but for some can be very dangerous. If you get both at the same time, the chance of being very unwell or going into hospital is even greater. Getting your vaccines when invited gives you and your loved ones the best protection from serious illness and hospitalisation,” the statement said.

To book Covid-19 vaccination, visit: www.nhs.uk/get-vaccination, call 119, or in some areas you can find a local vaccination walk-in centre.

For more details, visit www.nhs.uk/flujab