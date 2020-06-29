Mukesh Bhatt on Sadak 2 getting a direct-to-digital release: This is the best I can do to survive

Mahesh Bhatt’s last film as a director was 1999 release Kartoos which starred Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala. After more than two decades, the filmmaker is now all set to make his comeback as a director with the film Sadak 2.

The movie stars his two daughters, Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt, along with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Well, Sadak 2 was slated to hit the screens on 10th July 2020. But that won’t happen as the film will now release on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar.

Recently, while talking to PTI about Sadak 2 getting a direct-to-digital release, producer Mukesh Bhatt said, “It (number of COVID-19 cases) is increasing day-by-day instead of subsiding. In this situation do you think the theatres will open? And even if they do and Sadak 2 is released, will people go to watch it? People have to protect their families. Today, life is more important.”

“I am compelled to come (on the digital platform) because I don’t see any light in the near future. This is the best I can do to survive. There are certain things that you do, not out of choice but out of compulsion. This is the only option left. It is a no-brainer,” the filmmaker added.

Well, with Sadak 2 releasing on the OTT platform, it will mark the digital debut of all the four actors, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur. We are excited to watch Pooja and Alia in a film together directed by their father.