Mufasa The Lion King: Disney's prequel sells 65000 tickets in Indian chains ahead of opening day

The movie sold 65,000 advance tickets ahead of its release today

‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ released today

Lisa Antony
By Lisa AntonyDec 20, 2024
With Mufasa: The Lion King releasing today in India, it is set to make the next big wave at the box office currently ruled by Pushpa 2. Unlike the original film, The Lion King (2019), the Hollywood sequel has only managed to create a low-key buzz. However, Mufasa: The Lion King is anticipated to make a wave in India, considering Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu’s collaborations.

Meanwhile the movie sold 65,000 tickets in final advance bookings across Indian chains. Around 35,000 of these are from the opening day. It has also been witnessing strong pre-sales for the dubbed versions, especially Telugu.

The movie will feature SRK in his reprised role as a voice artist while his sons AbRam Khan and Aryan Khan have dubbed for Mufasa’s younger version and Simba respectively. South superstar Mahesh Babu has dubbed for Mufasa in its Telugu version.

The A-line artists in the dubbed versions are expected to attract the Indian audience to the theatres in large numbers. There is an upcoming prequel, which might be best for fans who wish to explore the backstory of The Lion King. Mufasa: The Lion King is expected to open sales at the box office at 9,40,297.80 pounds (Rs 10 crore) net in India. The Lion King had collected 10,43,591.36 pounds (Rs 11.10 crore) on its first day in 2019.

Backed by Walt Disney Pictures, Mufasa: The Lion King is a prequel of The Lion King, which was a remake of the 1994 classic of the same name. The Hindi version of the prequel also features Meiyang Chang, Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra as voice artists for Taka, Timon and Pumbaa respectively.
