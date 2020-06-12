Mudassar Khan: Without dancers a Bollywood song is incomplete

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/MImxWhuDpG0" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Maharashtra government and other state governments have given permission to resume the shoots of films and TV serials. But there are guidelines that the filmmakers have to follow like the team will have to take care of the social distancing; there won’t be actors above the age of 65 on the sets and other guidelines.

Well, we all know that Bollywood is known for big dance numbers and most of them have a good number of background dancers. But due to the new guidelines, we wonder if it will be easy for filmmakers to shoot huge dance numbers with background dancers.

We recently interacted with choreographer Mudassar Khan and spoke to him on how things will change post the lockdown when it comes to songs in the film. Mudassar said, “It will start with small units. For example, in a scene, if there are eight people they will keep only four in that and will take out the other four. So, this is the first thing that will happen. Earlier, we used to plan whom should we take; now we will plan whom should we not take. There will be reverse planning.”

“But, I will tell you about the songs. Now, everyone will start making romantic songs; they (filmmakers) will blast on it. I don’t know how many romantic songs will be made. But obviously, without dancers a Bollywood song is incomplete. Right now we can’t have dancers and that’s a sad part because they are really stranded and helpless. So, let’s hope soon things start for them, but, I know it will take time,” he added.

During the lockdown, Mudassar released a single titled Suraj Se Pehle, a tribute to all the mothers. The song has received a great response at various film festivals.