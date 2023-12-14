Website Logo
  • Thursday, December 14, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Mrunal Thakur shares fan-girl moment with Daniel Radcliffe

She posed with Radcliffe for a selfie along with her sister Lochan.

Daniel Radcliffe, Mrunal Thakur (Image source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Mrunal Thakur shared a fan-girl moment as she met the Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe in New York.

Taking to Instagram, Mrunal shared a video on her stories in which Daniel Radcliffe is seen clicking selfies with his fans and Mrunal can be heard screaming from in the background, “Daniel, we love you, Daniel.”

In another post, she posed with Radcliffe for a selfie along with her sister Lochan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal was recently seen in the romantic film Hi Nanna which also starred south actor Nani in the lead role.

The film was released on the screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

Recently, Telugu star Allu Arjun penned down an appreciation post for the team Hi Nanna.

Taking to X, he wrote in the caption, “Congratulations to the entire team of #HiNanna. What a sweet warm film. Truly heart-touching. Effortless performance by brother @NameIsNani Garu. And my respects for green-lighting such a captivating script and bringing it to light. ”

While praising Mrunal, he added, “Dear @Mrunal0801. Your sweetness is haunting on the screen. It’s Beautiful like you. ”

He continued appreciating Kiara Khanna, who played Nani’s daughter in the film, and said, “#BabyKiara! My darling … you are melting hearts with your cuteness. Enough! Go to school now”

Apart from this, she was also seen in the comedy film Aankh Micholi alongside Abhimanyu Dassani, Paresh Rawal, and Abhishek Banerjee. The film was helmed by Umesh Shukla.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Hollywood News
Anthony Anderson to host 2024 Emmy Awards
Entertainment
Karan, Kajol celebrate 22 years of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’
Hollywood News
Greta Gerwig to serve as jury president at Cannes 2024
Hollywood News
‘Barbie’ leads at Critics Choice Awards 2024 nominations
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan tops Global Asian Celebrity List 2023
NEWS
Indhu Rubasingham becomes first woman to lead National Theatre
INTERVIEWS
Jaydeep Sarkar Interview: ‘Response for ‘Rainbow Rishta’ has been unprecedented’
NEWS
Netflix releases viewership data for 18,000 titles
Entertainment
Comedian Sukh Ojla on her upcoming show ‘Hot Aunty Summer’
NEWS
Rohit Bal says he is on ‘journey to recovery’
NEWS
‘Lachit The Warrior’ wins at Ayodhya Film Fest
Entertainment
Lubna Kerr, Nikhil Vyas among winners at MGCfutures Bursaries
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW