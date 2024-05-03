Tees Valley mayor Houchen bucks anti-Conservative trend

He got re-elected from Tees Valley, an area that includes the towns of Middlesbrough, Hartlepool and Darlington, with a reduced majority

Conservative Lord Ben Houchen (L) with his wife Rachel Houchen and baby daughter Hannah 3 months attend the count at Thornaby Pavillion during local elections in England and Wales on May 3, 2024 in Thornaby on Tees, England. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

By: Shajil Kumar

One of the most high-profile mayors for prime minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives, Ben Houchen, was re-elected on Friday, albeit with a much-reduced majority, in a rare win for the party on what was otherwise a tough set of election results.

Houchen won re-election in Tees Valley in northern England, an area that includes the towns of Middlesbrough, Hartlepool, and Darlington which was once a Labour heartland.

He polled more than 53 per cent of the vote, down from more than 70 per cent in 2021.

He won 81,930 votes against Labour rival Chris McEwan’s 63,141 and 7,679 for the Liberal Democrats. The turnout was 30 per cent.

Houchen has been mayor since 2017. Media reports say this victory will help Sunak retain his position as Tory leader.

Sunak and other Conservatives had hailed his record on attracting investment and regenerating the area, though he has also faced scrutiny.

In January, an independent review found no evidence to support allegations of corruption on a flagship Teesworks project but criticised a lack of transparency in how it had been managed.