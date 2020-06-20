Mr India not a sequel or remake, confirms filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar

Successful filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has confirmed that his forthcoming trilogy project Mr India, which he has planned in association with Zee Studios, is neither a sequel nor a remake of Bollywood classic film Mr India (1987), starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in principal roles.

The announcement of the Mr India trilogy had received much criticism from the makers of the original, who complained that they were not even informed about any sequel or remake of their film.

Now opening up about the high-profile project, Zafar revealed that his venture has nothing to do with the original Mr India. He further revealed that he is presently working on a superhero film with Katrina Kaif, which will carry bits forward in Mr India.

“It is a completely new film; we are just calling it Mr India. My film is essentially about the common man fighting a mighty villain, but done in a cool, hip way, using science and technology and being relevant to today’s social scenario,” Zafar said in his latest interview.

He went on to add, “I am creating a superhero universe, beginning with Katrina’s film. We then move to Mr India, which will carry forward bits from Katrina’s film, and we are developing two more characters. My third superhero is rooted in Indian mythology and the fourth comes from the Indian army.”

Ali Abbas Zafar will roll his film with Katrina Kaif as soon as normalcy is restored. “The script has been finalised and we will start shooting as soon as normalcy returns”, the director told the publication. To be mounted on a lavish scale, the untitled film will premiere on Netflix.