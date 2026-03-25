Mr Benn, beloved 1970s children’s series, to get live action rendition under Kirk Jones

Highlights

Classic children's series Mr Benn getting live-action film treatment.

Kirk Jones, director of I Swear biopic, to helm project.

Casting begins later this year with production starting 2027.

The beloved children's animated series Mr Benn is being adapted into a live-action film, bringing the iconic bowler-hatted character back to screens more than five decades after the original BBC broadcast.

BAFTA-nominated filmmaker Kirk Jones will write and direct the adaptation, based on David McKee's 1971 creation following an ordinary man who embarks on extraordinary adventures through a magical fancy dress shop.

Jones previously directed I Swear, the biographical film about Tourette Syndrome activist John Davidson.

Director's nostalgic vision

Jones expressed his childhood admiration for the series, stating: "I adored Mr Benn as a child and immediately saw the importance of introducing him to a new generation, in a live action adventure."

He highlighted the character's unique approach: "Mr Benn finds a unique way to travel through time and space, visiting historical and futuristic worlds to solve apparently monumental problems, with kindness, compassion and common sense."

The director emphasised his desire to create entertaining content with purpose, adding: "Following on from I Swear, I am keen to work on a project that is humorous and entertaining, while at the same time, in a world full of distractions, help focus on what is important. If all goes to plan, Mr Benn might even save the world."

The original series aired just 13 episodes on BBC in the 1970s but achieved enduring popularity through regular repeats, becoming a British children's television favourite.

McKee's family gave their blessing to the project, revealing their late father's long-held hopes for a film adaptation. McKee died in 2022, aged 87.

The McKee family stated: "The Mr Benn film project has been close to our hearts for many years. It was something our father would often talk about, he was keen to see it happen."

They expressed enthusiasm about Jones's involvement, saying: "We're absolutely thrilled to now have Kirk Jones on board to help guide it in the right direction and we are really excited about going back to Festive Road, where we grew up."

Casting for lead and supporting roles begins later this year, with production scheduled for 2027.

Jones produces for One Story High alongside comedian Jack Whitehall for Jackpot Productions, Harry Potter's David Barron for BeaglePug Ltd, and Branwen Prestwood Smith and Mike Prestwood Smith for 48 Films.