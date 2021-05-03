By Murtuza Iqbal

Every month we get to see some interesting films and web series. In April, we saw movies and web series like The Big Bull, Ajeeb Dastaans, Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, His Story, and others. Well, the month of May won’t be an exception and we will get to see some interesting content this month as well.

So, today, let’s look at the list of movies and web series to look forward to this month…

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

We have to start the list with Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. It is the first Bollywood movie which will be hitting the big screens and simultaneously will be getting a release on multiple platforms. Radhe is slated to release on Eid (13th May 2021).

Sardar ka Grandson

Arjun Kapoor, Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Sardar Ka Grandson is all set to release on 18th May 2021 on Netflix. The trailer of the film is quite good and the movie looks like a perfect family entertainer.

Lava Ka Dhaava

If you have seen the Indian version of the show Takeshi’s Castle, you will be super excited for Lava Ka Dhaava. The game show will be streamed on Netflix and Jaaved Jaaferi has been roped in to give commentary for the show.

Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele

After being screened at multiple film festivals, Anshuman Jha and Zareen Khan starrer Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele will finally release on Disney+ Hotstar on 9th May 2021. The trailer of the film has been released and it is quite refreshing.

Ramyug

We have watched Ramayan a lot of times on television. Now, a web series on it has been made. Titled Ramyug, the series is directed by Kunal Kohli and it will premiere on 6th May on MX Player. It stars Diganth Manchale, Akkshay Dogra, Aishwarya Ojha, Kabir Duhan Singh and Vivan Bhatena.