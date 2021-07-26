Mountain biker Pidcock wins Britain’s third gold of Tokyo Olympics

Gold medallist Tom Pidcock of Britain celebrates on the podium. (REUTERS/Matthew Childs)

By: SattwikBiswal

TOM PIDCOCK won Britain’s third gold medal of the day at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday (26), powering to victory in the men’s mountain bike race.

The 21-year-old held off Switzerland’s world number one Mathias Flueckiger to win by 20 seconds, with Spaniard David Valero Serrano taking bronze.

Pidcock’s win came less than half an hour after British pair Tom Daley and Matty Lee claimed gold in the 10m synchronised platform diving competition, while Adam Peaty successfully defended his 100m breaststroke title in the pool earlier on Monday (26).

“Yes!!! Tom Pidcock you little beauty!,” said Britain’s six-time Olympic track cycling champion Chris Hoy on Twitter.

Pidcock, who represents Ineos in professional road cycling, started slowly, but gradually picked off his rivals before attacking halfway into the course.

Race favourite and multiple-discipline star Mathieu van der Poel crashed on the first of seven laps and retired with two laps remaining.

Dutchman Van der Poel, the grandson of French cycling great Raymond Poulidor, held the Tour de France yellow jersey before quitting the race earlier this month to focus on his Olympic preparations.

The women’s race will take place on Tuesday (27).

(AFP)