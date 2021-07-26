Website Logo
  • Monday, July 26, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 420,967
Total Cases 31,411,262
Today's Fatalities 416
Today's Cases 39,361
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 420,967
Total Cases 31,411,262
Today's Fatalities 416
Today's Cases 39,361

Sports

Mountain biker Pidcock wins Britain’s third gold of Tokyo Olympics

Gold medallist Tom Pidcock of Britain celebrates on the podium. (REUTERS/Matthew Childs)

By: SattwikBiswal

TOM PIDCOCK won Britain’s third gold medal of the day at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday (26), powering to victory in the men’s mountain bike race.

The 21-year-old held off Switzerland’s world number one Mathias Flueckiger to win by 20 seconds, with Spaniard David Valero Serrano taking bronze.

Pidcock’s win came less than half an hour after British pair Tom Daley and Matty Lee claimed gold in the 10m synchronised platform diving competition, while Adam Peaty successfully defended his 100m breaststroke title in the pool earlier on Monday (26).

“Yes!!! Tom Pidcock you little beauty!,” said Britain’s six-time Olympic track cycling champion Chris Hoy on Twitter.

Pidcock, who represents Ineos in professional road cycling, started slowly, but gradually picked off his rivals before attacking halfway into the course.

Race favourite and multiple-discipline star Mathieu van der Poel crashed on the first of seven laps and retired with two laps remaining.

Dutchman Van der Poel, the grandson of French cycling great Raymond Poulidor, held the Tour de France yellow jersey before quitting the race earlier this month to focus on his Olympic preparations.

The women’s race will take place on Tuesday (27).

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Peaty makes British history by defending Olympic swimming crown
Sports
Daley, Lee win Olympic diving gold for Britain
Sports
T20: Yadav, Kumar lead India to easy win against Sri Lanka after Covid scare
Sports
Sarkar stars as Bangladesh win T20 series to complete tour sweep
Sports
Murray withdraws from singles at Olympics due to injury
IPL 2021
MI-CSK game to kickoff IPL’s UAE leg from Sept 19
TENNIS
Sumit Nagal becomes only third Indian to win an Olympic singles match
Sports
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver, India’s first medal at Tokyo Games
Sports
Fernando, Rajapaksa help Sri Lanka to first ODI win over India in four…
Sports
Five Indian rookies make ODI debuts
Sports
Tennis star Osaka lights Tokyo Olympics cauldron as Games open
Sports
Madhevere keeps Zimbabwe’s hope alive in T20 series against Bangladesh
Eastern Eye

Videos

Vikrant Massey & Kriti Kharbanda on 14 Phere, their experience…
Manjot Singh talks about Chutzpah, his online dating experience, upcoming…
Tanya Maniktala on Chutzpah, long distance relationship, life after A…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Mixed AstraZeneca-Pfizer shot boosts Covid antibody level, says study
Kriti Sanon on Mimi: The film happened at a time…
China accuses US of “demonising” Beijing
Afghan soldiers seek refuge in Pakistan as Taliban advances
Modi, ministers condole the death of Swami Prakashananda
Scottish climber dies on Pakistan’s K2 mountain