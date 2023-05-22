Mouni Roy to make her Cannes debut

Prior to Mouni, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chillar, Mrunal Thakur and Sapna Choudhary marked their debut at Cannes.

Mouni Roy (Image source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

The ongoing 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is special for India as many celebrities from Indian showbiz marked their debut at the prestigious gala this time. Actress Mouni Roy is now the latest Indian celebrity who will make her Cannes debut this year.

Excited about her Cannes debut, Mouni said, “I am exhilarated to announce my debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Representing Lenskart at Cannes and being a part of this iconic celebration of creativity is my greatest honor. I am grateful for this incredible opportunity and cannot wait to showcase my unique style and passion for cinema on this global platform. ”

Prior to Mouni, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chillar, Mrunal Thakur and Sapna Choudhary marked their debut at Cannes.

Sara and Mrunal undoubtedly deserve appreciation for bringing the Indian touch to the French town.

In her speech at the gala, Sara highlighted Indian culture, cinema, and art. She said, “I am so proud to be here celebrating women both in front of and behind the camera. I hope that we continue to do things like this worldwide. I hope that my country does more and more, has a louder and more felt presence globally and internationally.”

Sara made her Cannes red carpet debut in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s lehenga. Isn’t it a perfect way to pay tribute to Indian culture? (ANI)