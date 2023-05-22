Website Logo
  • Monday, May 22, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Mouni Roy to make her Cannes debut

Prior to Mouni, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chillar, Mrunal Thakur and Sapna Choudhary marked their debut at Cannes.

Mouni Roy (Image source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

The ongoing 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is special for India as many celebrities from Indian showbiz marked their debut at the prestigious gala this time. Actress Mouni Roy is now the latest Indian celebrity who will make her Cannes debut this year.

Excited about her Cannes debut, Mouni said, “I am exhilarated to announce my debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Representing Lenskart at Cannes and being a part of this iconic celebration of creativity is my greatest honor. I am grateful for this incredible opportunity and cannot wait to showcase my unique style and passion for cinema on this global platform. ”

Prior to Mouni, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chillar, Mrunal Thakur and Sapna Choudhary marked their debut at Cannes.

Sara and Mrunal undoubtedly deserve appreciation for bringing the Indian touch to the French town.

In her speech at the gala, Sara highlighted Indian culture, cinema, and art. She said, “I am so proud to be here celebrating women both in front of and behind the camera. I hope that we continue to do things like this worldwide. I hope that my country does more and more, has a louder and more felt presence globally and internationally.”

Sara made her Cannes red carpet debut in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s lehenga. Isn’t it a perfect way to pay tribute to Indian culture? (ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Drishyam set to get a Korean remake
Entertainment
Fearless producers are making all the difference, says Anurag Kashyap
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut wins Best Actress for Thalaivii at Osaka fest
Entertainment
Mental health matters: Deepika after Dwayne says he didn’t know what depression was
Entertainment
ZEE5 Global unveils a line-up of 111 titles
Entertainment
The Kerala Story to be screened at FTII
Entertainment
Guneet Monga excited ahead of G20 Summit in Kashmir
Entertainment
Cannes 2023: Madhur Bhandarkar shares fan moment with Michael Douglas
Entertainment
Always enjoy playing a man in uniform: Rajniesh Duggal
Entertainment
Tiger Zakhmi Hai, says Salman after sustaining shoulder injury
Entertainment
Teaser for Kartik-Kiara starrer Satya Prem Ki Katha out
Entertainment
Richa Chadha to star in Indo-UK production Aaina 
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW