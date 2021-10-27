Website Logo
  • Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 455,653
Total Cases 34,215,653
Today's Fatalities 585
Today's Cases 13,451
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 455,653
Total Cases 34,215,653
Today's Fatalities 585
Today's Cases 13,451

HEADLINE STORY

Mosques vandalised in India in protest against Bangladesh violence

Supporters of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) take part in a demonstration on the outskirts of Ahmadabad on October 23, 2021 against the fresh religious violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY / AFP)

By: Sarwar Alam

Indian security forces guarded mosques in the northeastern state of Tripura on Wednesday (27) after right-wing groups attacked Muslim targets in apparent revenge for deadly violence against Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Authorities have banned gatherings of more than four people in the most tense northern parts of the state while police have issued warnings about “provocative messages” spreading on social media.

Tripura has a 850-kilometre (525 mile) long border with Muslim-majority Bangladesh, where seven people were killed when a mob ransacked a Hindu temple this month.

The riots, sparked by footage of a Koran being placed on the knee of a Hindu god during celebrations for a Hindu festival, spread to 12 districts in Bangladesh.

India has expressed concern at the attacks and troubles erupted in Tripura on the sidelines of a rally of hundreds of followers of the right-wing Vishwa Hindu Parishad group.

At least four mosques were vandalised and shops and homes owned by Muslims were ransacked.

Tripura is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party of prime minister Narendra Modi.

Leaders of India’s minority Muslim community say they have increasingly faced attack since the Hindu nationalist party came to power in 2014.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Sunak promises more spending as UK emerges from pandemic
News
UK vows to restore foreign aid budget after cuts
INDIA
India probes Kashmir students for cheering Pakistan cricket win
News
BBC documentary re-examines how a tuft of blue fibre solved the murder of Vina Patel
INDIA
India’s top court orders probe into Pegasus snooping
News
Investigation urges Imperial College to remove statue, rename buildings
News
Sunak tries to move on from pandemic with new spending
News
‘New Covid pill will be useful for anti-vaxxers’
News
Property tycoon Vivek Chadha, 33, dies at London address
News
Mural artwork pays tribute to Grunwick dispute leader
HEADLINE STORY
Indian Premier League: Lucknow, Ahmedabad franchises from 2022
News
Report reveals claims of racism and sexism at Harrow Council
Eastern Eye

Videos

Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
UK South Asians five times more prone to diabetes, experts…
Widow of millionaire battles four stepchildren for her share
Roy praises bowlers for England’s second T20 World Cup win
Sunak promises more spending as UK emerges from pandemic
UK vows to restore foreign aid budget after cuts
India probes Kashmir students for cheering Pakistan cricket win