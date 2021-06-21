Website Logo
  • Monday, June 21, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 3,88,135
Total Cases 29,935,221
Today's Fatalities 1,422
Today's Cases 53,256
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 3,88,135
Total Cases 29,935,221
Today's Fatalities 1,422
Today's Cases 53,256

Business

Morrisons reject £5.5 billion takeover proposal from US private equity firm

(Photo by: REUTERS/Peter Cziborra)

By: ShilpaSharma

BRITISH supermarket chain Morrisons declined a £5.5 billion takeover proposal from the US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), saying the offer “significantly undervalues” the firm.

CD&R confirmed it was considering a formal bid to buy Morrisons, the BBC reported.

Morrisons said in a statement it had “evaluated the conditional proposal together with its financial adviser, Rothschild & Co, and unanimously concluded that the conditional proposal significantly undervalued Morrisons and its future prospects”.

Morrisons is Britain’s fourth largest grocer by sales after Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda.

Meanwhile, British takeover rules give CD&R until July 17 to come back with a firm offer.

The US firm has previously made investments in the discount shop chain B&M, from which it made more than £1bn.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
Pakistan’s Board of Investment avoids investing funds, suffers £967,885 loss
Business
Air India has time till mid-July to counter Cairn Energy lawsuit
Business
Bangladesh, South Korea identify three sectors to boost trade
Business
China, Hong Kong, India, UAE register FDI growth in 2020
UK
UK on verge of ‘worst manpower shortage in 20 years’
Business
Tory MPs, industry leaders blame government for ruining steel industry
Business
Boohoo to grow own cotton in Pakistan, first harvest next year
Business
Reserve Bank of India governor calls for ‘collective policy support for economic recovery’
Business
Boohoo co-founder Kane wins shareholders’ vote on re-election to board
Business
Pakistan steel industry blames law makers for price distortion
Business
Chancellor Sunak opens UK’s first infrastructure bank in Leeds
UK
UK inflation hits 2.1 per cent as fuel and clothing prices rise
Eastern Eye

Videos

RRR: Ram Charan resumes shooting for SS Rajamouli’s directorial
Sherni Movie Review | Vidya Balan | Vijay Raaz |…
Vidya Balan on Sherni, shooting in a jungle, Oscars, sexism…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Kartik Aaryan’s Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo titled Shehzada
Tamannaah Bhatia and team wrap up Maestro
Malavika Mohanan starts initiative to educate children from tribal communities
Ranveer Singh resumes work; shoots for a high-profile film
Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath to roll on September 20
Vasan Bala on pop-culture references in his films: It’s a…