Website Logo
  • Tuesday, August 02, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Morrisons comes up with ‘carbon-neutral eggs’ laid by chickens fed on insects and food waste

The new eggs will be the first to feature the British Lion egg green stamp.

iStock/Representative Image

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

As part of the supermarket chain’s drive to be directly supplied by net-zero emission farms by 2030, Morrisons has launched a new line of eggs from hens that are fed on insects and food waste from the company’s own bakery, fruit and vegetable sites, reports the Independent.

Morrisons claims the eggs are “carbon neutral” and the first product in the supermarket’s eight-year drive to net zero carbon emissions.

A key element of the ‘planet-friendly’ egg production method is that the hens are fed a soya-free diet along with the company’s own food waste and this is reportedly supplemented with insects from an insect “mini farm” container, by the UK company Better Origin, which is installed on the farm, reports the Independent.

Better Origin claims it can produce “carbon-negative animal feed” by using food waste, reducing the use of soya and decarbonising food production.

Reassuring customers, the supermarket is reported to have said that insects are a natural part of chickens’ ancestral diet and have no negative impact on the quality, shelf life or taste of the eggs, Sky News informs.

80 percent of the world’s farmed land is reserved for livestock or crops that are grown to feed the livestock. As a result, the consumption of animal products takes a heavy toll on the environment reports the Independent.

Livestock feed, and soya too, is associated with environmental damage. However, by excluding soya from the chickens’ diet the emissions that are linked with clearing forests in places like Brazil, and also the additional pollution from the transport required to ship the feed can be avoided. This in turn, is expected to reduce the impact on the environment.

According to Morrisons, the new eggs will be the first to feature the British Lion egg green stamp, indicating food safety along with lower environmental impact.

Sophie Throup, head of agriculture at Morrisons, reportedly said, “We know our customers consider the environmental impact of the food they eat and want affordable zero-emission produce.”

A report by Cambridge University, which looks at the production of the eggs, including the insect growing unit, food waste transport, sourcing of locally grown grain, and hen housing and care, found the eggs to be carbon neutral.

Ian Bamford, commercial director of the Centre for Industrial Sustainability at the University of Cambridge, told the Independent, “We were very pleased to have the opportunity to review and analyse the approach that Morrisons has taken to calculating the carbon impact of several of their egg producers.

“It was clear that the mitigation actions that had been put in place by the first farm to produce carbon-neutral eggs enabled them to meet that goal,” he added.

The free-range eggs will first be available in 50 Yorkshire stores, and Morrisons’ new lower environmental impact store in Little Clacton, Essex.

They will be charged 30p each or £1.50 for a pack of six. The national rollout is planned for 2023, informs the Independent.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Google introduces ‘Simplicity Sprint’ to step up efficiency as Sundar Pichai urges colleagues to improve…
News
Having fled Sudan, aspiring footballer finds solace in migrants team in UK
News
Revenge porn cases hit record levels in Scotland in five years
News
Race to be next UK prime minister closer than thought, poll shows
News
Iranian mum faces 100 lashes for protesting against son’s killing
HEADLINE STORY
UK leadership candidate Truss: Junk food taxes ‘are over’
News
UK government announces trial use of the forensic spray to tag sex offenders…
News
Social media influencers may soon need to display body-image warning on edited photos
News
Ayman-al-Zawahiri, from eye surgeon to most wanted terrorist
News
British PM candidate Truss boosted by former rival’s backing
News
Young trans criminals could be assigned to single-sex units of their ‘acquired gender’…
News
British Asian paediatric neurosurgeon separates Brazilian conjoined twins with fused brains
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Hundreds of Met officers and staff lose £450,000 in concert…
Arrest warrant issued for Manchester Arena bomber’s older brother
Dev Patel attempts to break up a knife fight before…
Eleven accused of operating child sex ring involving witchcraft in…
Google introduces ‘Simplicity Sprint’ to step up efficiency as Sundar…
More than 75,000 enjoy ‘Festival of Inspiration’ at Neasden Temple