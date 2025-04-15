Morrisons adds charity donation option to More Card loyalty scheme

Morrisons has announced a new update to its More Card loyalty programme, giving customers the option to donate their points to charity. The change, introduced on Monday 14 April, allows shoppers to convert their saved points into cash donations for Marie Curie, a UK charity that provides end-of-life care and support.

Under the new scheme, customers can donate their points in multiples of 1,000, which equates to a £1 value. Donations can be made easily through the More Card app or the official Morrisons website. Once submitted, the points are converted into their cash equivalent and passed directly to Marie Curie on behalf of the customer.

This feature has been added in response to feedback from both Morrisons customers and employees, many of whom expressed a desire to use their loyalty points to support charitable causes. Morrisons has confirmed that the new donation option will be flexible, with customers able to contribute as many points as they wish. The company also reassured shoppers that they can continue using their points in the traditional way if they prefer.

The More Card loyalty scheme allows members to earn five points for every qualifying product purchased in-store, online, in selected Morrisons Daily convenience stores, and through partners such as Amazon and Deliveroo. Once a customer has collected 5,000 points, they receive a Morrisons Fiver – a £5 voucher that can be redeemed during a future shop, either in-store or online.

With the introduction of the donation feature, customers now have an additional way to use their points while continuing to benefit from the existing rewards structure.

David Scott, Corporate Affairs Director at Morrisons, commented on the update, stating:

“We are delighted to see this next step in our partnership with Marie Curie, which builds on £1 million already raised thanks to our incredible colleagues and customers. Today’s announcement marks a meaningful evolution in the Morrisons More Card loyalty programme and follows feedback from customers who want their everyday shopping to make a difference to a great charity. Whether our customers choose to spend their points or donate them, every transaction now has the potential to support families facing terminal illness.”

Matthew Reed, Chief Executive of Marie Curie, also welcomed the new feature. He said:

“Every pound donated helps ensure more people can access the expert care and compassion they need at the end of life. We’re proud to be partnering with Morrisons in this innovative way and look forward to seeing the impact of this new loyalty feature across the communities we serve.”

Marie Curie provides support to people living with terminal illnesses and their families, both in hospice settings and at home. The charity also offers bereavement support and information services to help those coping with loss.

The partnership between Morrisons and Marie Curie is part of a wider commitment by the supermarket to support community and charitable initiatives. The new More Card feature gives customers a simple and practical way to contribute to this work without any additional cost.

Morrisons has said it will continue to monitor customer feedback and explore new ways to enhance the More Card scheme in the future. The option to switch between saving points for personal use or donating them to charity adds a new layer of flexibility and choice for loyal shoppers.

This latest development means everyday purchases can now help fund vital services, offering a small but meaningful way for customers to make a difference through their regular grocery shopping.