Website Logo
  • Friday, November 05, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 459,873
Total Cases 34,333,754
Today's Fatalities 221
Today's Cases 12,729
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 459,873
Total Cases 34,333,754
Today's Fatalities 221
Today's Cases 12,729

CRICKET

Morgan wants England to tackle racism ‘head on’

Eoin Morgan during a press conference. (Reuters/Paul Childs)

By: Sattwik Biswal

ENGLAND’S limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan wants the cricket board to tackle the Yorkshire racism row “head on”, insisting there was no place for any kind of discrimination against any player.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has been rocked by former player Azeem Rafiq’s allegation of racism at Yorkshire County Cricket Club, which has been suspended from hosting international or major matches.

Club chairman Roger Hutton has resigned over their handling of allegations made last year by former England under-19 captain Rafiq who is of Pakistani descent.

“I think if they’re matters of an extreme or serious nature like these are, they need to be met head on, and for us as a team, that’s exactly what we want to see,” Morgan told a news conference ahead of Saturday’s (6) Twenty20 World Cup contest against South Africa.

“We firmly believe that there is no place in our sport for any type of discrimination.

“I think the actions of ECB board to Yorkshire have indicated how serious they are about dealing with issues like this … obviously those actions speak louder than words.”

Yorkshire batsman Gary Ballance, who said he had used racist language towards his former teammate Rafiq, has been indefinitely suspended from England selection.

Asked for his view, Morgan said: “I think the decision that was taken at the start of last summer in a similar instance with Ollie Robinson is consistent with the board’s decision with Gary Ballance.”

Ollie Robinson on his Test debut against New Zealand at Lord’s. (Reuters Photo)

Fast bowler Robinson was suspended from international cricket in June for historical racist and sexist tweets.

Morgan said his team, who often take a knee before matches in an anti-racism gesture, were trying to usher in a change.

“For probably the last two to three years, our culture has been built around inclusivity and diversity. It’s actually been quite a strong part of our game,” the 35-year-old said.

“For that period of time in particular, we’ve been active about talking and actioning things that show meaningful change.”

“It’s not perfect, but we’re making good ground towards change that we want implemented.”

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire chairman resigns over Rafiq racism row
Sports
Sharma keeps India alive at T20 World Cup
HEADLINE STORY
Panel member backs racism findings towards cricketer Rafiq as ‘banter’
HEADLINE STORY
Rafiq urges for ‘cultural change’ at ‘institutionally racist’ Yorkshire
HEADLINE STORY
Ex-England batter Ballance admits using racial slur against Rafiq
HEADLINE STORY
Dravid appointed India head coach
HEADLINE STORY
Javid says ‘heads should roll’ over Rafiq’s racism claims at Yorkshire
CRICKET
Stokes’ return massive for England’s Ashes tour, says Root
CRICKET
Buttler says Sri Lanka ton ‘right up there’
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire cricketer admits calling Rafiq ‘P**i repeatedly, reducing him to tears
CRICKET
‘You need a break’: Bumrah says India suffering ‘bubble fatigue’
HEADLINE STORY
T20 World Cup: Kohli-led India blasted after loss to New Zealand
Eastern Eye

Videos

Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
Shivangi Khedkar talks about her Diwali plans, childhood memories of…
Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
South Asians at higher risk of death from Covid, Oxford…
Morgan wants England to tackle racism ‘head on’
Sri Lanka bans strikes over opposition to US power deal
Yorkshire chairman resigns over Rafiq racism row
Sooryavanshi: Theatrical release of Akshay Kumar’s film celebrated like a…
Diwali leaves Delhi wheezing in dangerously unhealthy air
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE