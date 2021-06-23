Website Logo
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 390,660
Total Cases 30,028,709
Today's Fatalities 1,358
Today's Cases 50,848
Business

Morgan Stanley to bar entry of unvaccinated employees, clients

(Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images).

By: ShilpaSharma

US INVESTMENT bank Morgan Stanley’s employees and clients will not be allowed to enter its New York offices, if not fully vaccinated against Covid.

Unvaccinated employees will have to work remotely, when the new rule comes into effect from next month.

Last week, the company called on workers to return to the office.

“Starting July 12 all employees, contingent workforce, clients and visitors will be required to attest to being fully vaccinated to access Morgan Stanley buildings in New York City and Westchester,” as per an internal memo issued by the bank.

The move is aimed at removing Covid-related restrictions in offices.

Morgan Stanley had already implemented “vaccine-only” workspaces in some departments, including institutional securities and wealth management.

“If you can go into a restaurant in New York City, you can come into the office,” Morgan Stanley chief executive James Gorman said earlier this month.

Recently, a number of banks have taken a tough position on home-working.

JP Morgan, chief executive officer, Jamie Dimon recently said he wanted the US staff back in the office from July.

Meanwhile, a survey published by the BBC last month showed that almost all of 50 of the UK’s biggest employers did not plan to bring staff back to the office full-time.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

