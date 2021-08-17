Website Logo
  • Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 432,079
Total Cases 32,250,679
Today's Fatalities 437
Today's Cases 25,166
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 432,079
Total Cases 32,250,679
Today's Fatalities 437
Today's Cases 25,166

Business

Monzo takes another blow as OakNorth pauses products amid probe

Image source: Monzo website

By: Shilpa Sharma

THE aftereffects of alleged money laundering at Monzo deepened further after OakNorth temporarily withdrew new savings products for the digital bank’s customers in light of the inquiry, The Times reported.

Other lenders have also demanded more details about the bank’s customer checks.

OakNorth Bank, founded in 2015 by Indian-British entrepreneur Rishi Khosla, had provided £1 billion of savings products to Monzo.

Rishi Khosla, CEO of OakNorth

About two weeks ago, Monzo disclosed in its annual report that the Financial Conduct Authority is investigating the digital bank over possible civil and criminal liability from potential breaches of rules on money laundering. The investigation covers the period from October 2018 to April 2021.

Founded in 2015, Monzo has an Indian global chief executive TS Anil. The bank has grown rapidly after its inception.

It is one of a collection of digital banks aiming to shake up an industry that has been dominated by established lenders such as Lloyds, NatWest, Barclays and HSBC.

Monzo is aiming to make a profit next year, having lost £130 million last year. Its five savings providers are Paragon, Investec, OakNorth, Shawbrook and Charter Savings Bank, part of OneSavings Bank.

Earlier they have offered Monzo customers short-term and individual savings accounts, along with fixed-rate deals. However, currently products are available only from Paragon and Charter.

Monzo’s savings marketplace with its partners has generated £1.3bn in deposits and attracted an additional £3.1bn directly from customers. The business does not disclose its fees from the arrangement with third parties, but they contributed to its £66m in revenues for the year to February, The Times reported.

Monzo’s partners gain cheap funding for their lending, in most cases making up a few per cent of their own deposit books. In case of OakNorth, it is 3 per cent, or nearly £70m. If it turns out that there were problems, that money may have to be returned. There is no suggestion yet that will happen, the newspaper report said.

OakNorth paused new offers last week, while other lenders stopped before the money laundering investigation was announced. It is not clear when or if they will restart. However, all the lenders continue to serve existing customers.

OakNorth said: “It is standard practice to conduct risk-based reviews with all partners. We are in advanced stages of completing that review and expect to launch our products in Monzo’s marketplace soon.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
China issues draft rules banning unfair competition on internet
UK
Trade body calls for action over higher rate of unemployment in minorities
Business
Barclays adviser lures fraud victim to invest in turmeric business
Business
Saudi Aramco in advanced talks to buy stake in Reliance
Business
Olam plans listing on London Stock Exchange
Business
Issa brothers looking for new Asda chief
HEADLINE STORY
Scotland’s minister faces scrutiny over £55m unpaid Gupta debt
Business
S.Africa’s Ramaphosa says he chose to ‘remain but resist’ as Zuma’s deputy
UK
Fashion brand ISAWITFIRST partners with childhood abuse charity
Business
Boohoo unveils plan to create 5,000 jobs over 5 years
Business
Heineken gains control of India’s United Breweries
Business
India aims to complete stake sale in Air India this year
Eastern Eye

Videos

Shershaah Movie Review | Sidharth Malhotra | Kiara Advani |…
Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah, preparations he did to play Captain…
Nikitin Dheer on Shershaah, experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
TfL organises portrait exhibition at stations to mark South Asian…
Exclusive! Director Ranjit M Tewari on BellBottom, Lara Dutta’s transformation,…
Indian naval ship Tabar on goodwill visit to Portsmouth
Rohingya to testify in Argentine court over Myanmar’s military action
Monzo takes another blow as OakNorth pauses products amid probe
Rights watchdog calls for UN probe into ‘enforced disappearances’ in…