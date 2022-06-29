Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Monkeypox cases in Britain pass 1,000

It means almost a third of all cases in the world reported since the current outbreak started have emerged in Britain

(Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez via Getty Images)

By: Melvin Samuel

The latest data released Tuesday by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showed the number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Britain has reached 1,076.

According to UKHSA, up to June 26, 2022, there were 1,076 laboratory-confirmed cases in Britain. Of these, 27 were in Scotland, five in Northern Ireland, nine in Wales and 1,035 in England. Since the WHO’s previous update on June 17, there have been 1,310 new cases reported, with eight new countries reporting cases.

It means almost a third of all cases in the world reported since the current outbreak started have emerged in Britain.

In its latest update issued Monday, the WHO said since Jan. 1, and as of June 22, there have been 3,413 laboratory-confirmed cases and one death reported to WHO from 50 countries and territories in five WHO regions.

WHO said the majority of laboratory-confirmed cases, 2,933 of the 3,413 cases, are in the WHO’s European region. This accounts for about 86 per cent of the total.

“The monkeypox outbreak in the UK continues to grow, with over a thousand cases now confirmed nationwide,” UKHSA incident director Sophia Makki said, “We expect cases to continue to rise further in the coming days and weeks.”

Makki urged people attending large events over the summer, or having sex with new partners, to be alert to any monkeypox symptoms, and get tested rapidly to help avoid passing the infection on.”

Currently, the majority of cases in Britain have been in men who are gay, bisexual or have sex with men, but UKHSA said anyone who has had close contact with an individual with symptoms is also at increased risk.

With an extensive program of summer music events on the horizon, Makki said if people were concerned they may have monkeypox, they should not go to the events, meet with friends or have sexual contact.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
‘Chhello Show’ director Pan Nalin to become first Gujarati filmmaker to join Oscars committee
News
Tuition fee crisis may force UK universities to cut home students and staff
News
‘Madrassas teaching children punishment for blasphemy is beheading: Kerala Governor on Udaipur incident
News
US Senator blames Imran Khan for strained Washington-Islamabad relations
News
Pakistan reaches out to China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia to boycott G20 meeting in Jammu…
News
UK university student gives birth in toilet ‘not knowing’ she was pregnant
News
Over 600 inmates escape Sri Lanka’s rehabilitation centre
News
‘Backfiring’ UK response to strikes must change, union chief urges
Wimbledon 2022
She’s a legend. I mean, she won 23 grand slams: 115-ranked Tan overcomes…
News
Sajid Javid promises to ‘reverse’ gender-neutral language from NHS guidance for menopause
News
Man charged with murder of Zara Aleena in Ilford
UK
Indian diplomat Raj Aggarwal leads 1st Yoga Day celebrations since pandemic outbreak
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
‘Chhello Show’ director Pan Nalin to become first Gujarati filmmaker…
Tuition fee crisis may force UK universities to cut home…
‘Madrassas teaching children punishment for blasphemy is beheading: Kerala Governor…
US Senator blames Imran Khan for strained Washington-Islamabad relations
Monkeypox cases in Britain pass 1,000
Pakistan reaches out to China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia to…