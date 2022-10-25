Website Logo
  • Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Monkey Man: Everything we know so far about Dev Patel’s directorial debut film set at Netflix

Monkey Man is expected to land on Netflix sometime in 2023.

Dev Patel (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images for Chivas Regal )

By: Mohnish Singh

Back in March 2021, news emerged that Netflix had obtained the world rights to Oscar nominee Dev Patel’s directorial debut, Monkey Man, for an impressive $30 million (approximately: £2,64,07,950). Fans have been waiting for the premiere of the film since then, but the streaming media giant is yet to announce the official date.

If fresh reports are to be believed, Monkey Man is expected to land on Netflix sometime in 2023. While we await the official premiere date, here is what we know about the much-anticipated film so far.

Monkey Man is a Netflix Original action thriller film. The official synopsis of the film on IMDb reads: “A recently released ex-felon living in India struggles to adjust to a world of corporate greed and eroding spiritual values.”

The film boasts of an incredible cast. Apart from co-writing, producing, and directing, Dev Patel, who is best known for headlining Slumdog Millionaire (2008) and The Green Knight (2021), plays the lead role in it. Other actors attached to the project include Sharlto Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala, Brahim Chab, Sikandar Kher, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Nagesh Bhonsle, Joseph J.U. Taylor, Adithi Kalkunte, and Anup J. Patel.

Dev Patel is quite excited about joining forces with Netflix for his feature film directorial, talking about the same, the actor had earlier said, “I’m so thrilled to be partnering with Netflix on this adventure. I hope this will be a fresh addition to the genre at a time in this industry where my story can become our story. Shooting a film during a pandemic has been quite challenging, to say the least, but the opportunity to reimagine stories from my childhood and infuse them with my love of action cinema has been an absolute joy. Big love to Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee for championing us from the very beginning and Aaron Gilbert and the team at Bron for giving an unproven filmmaker like myself a voice.”

Eastern Eye

