Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

How Mohinder Kaur Bhamra’s 'Punjabi Disco' brought British Asians together on the dance floor and why it matters today

A lost album, a family’s vision, and the sound that changed UK club culture.

Mohinder Kaur Bhamra

The lost ‘Punjabi Disco’ record that quietly changed UK British Asian club culture is finally back

Instagram/naya.beat/mohinder.kaurbhamra
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 29, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • A ground-breaking 1982 album combined Punjabi folk with electronic disco.
  • It was made to break down gender segregation at British Asian weddings.
  • Only 500 copies were ever pressed before it vanished into obscurity.
  • The original master tapes were rescued just before they turned to dust.
  • Its 2025 reissue finally gives a lost classic its proper moment.

Imagine a sound so ahead of its time it simply disappeared. Raw synths and a woman singing Punjabi like she was calling people to the floor. There’s anger in the story. Pride too. Mohinder Kaur Bhamra made something that did not fit then. Now it is back. Punjabi Disco was always meant to pull people into one room. To stop the quiet rules that kept women in a corner. It was a record born in West London that dared to smash traditions together, creating a revolutionary beat to get everyone dancing. Now, this lost chapter of British music is finally being heard, and it changes the story of our dance floors.

Mohinder Kaur Bhamra The lost ‘Punjabi Disco’ record that quietly changed UK British Asian club culture is finally back Instagram/naya.beat/mohinder.kaurbhamra


How did Punjabi Disco try to change society?

For the British Asian community in the early 1980s, racism was a constant pressure. Inside, the community held itself together, but with strict rules. At Punjabi weddings in the UK, men and women were often kept separate. The dance floor was a male space and Mohinder Kaur Bhamra had had enough. She started using her voice, her authority, to call the women in. "I felt it wasn’t fair," she said. Her son, Kuljit Bhamra, watched this and saw the power of music as a tool. He soaked up the disco energy from clubs and decided to build a new sound specifically for these new, mixed dance floors. The music was the engine for a quiet social revolution.

Mohinder Kaur Bhamra The lost \u2018Punjabi Disco\u2019 record that quietly changed UK British Asian club culture is finally back Instagram/naya.beat/mohinder.kaurbhamra


The basement sessions that built a new sound

Let’s get this straight. Kuljit Bhamra was not in a fancy studio. He was a 22-year-old with a head full of ideas, working out of his basement. His tools? A Roland SH-1000, one of the first synthesizers you could buy, and a clunky CR-8000 drum machine played by his 11-year-old brother, Ambi.

They brought in bassist Trevor Michael Georges and recorded at a small studio owned by Roxy Music’s bass player. But the heart of it was that basement. Kuljit took his mother Mohinder’s powerful voice trained in Punjabi folk, and wove it through these gritty, electronic rhythms.


Why did this revolutionary Punjabi Disco album vanish?

Punjabi Disco is a nine-track record made in London in 1982 by Mohinder Kaur Bhamra with production by her son Kuljit. It combined Punjabi folk singing with early synths and drum machines, a sound that prefigures later British Asian electronic music. Here is where the story turns sour. After being promised a deal, the Bhamras found a cassette in a Southall shop called Punjabi Disco but with a different singer. Someone had stolen their idea. Devastated, they managed a tiny release of just 500 copies. With no real marketing, Kuljit took to his bike, dropping off copies at local corner shops himself.

It was a hopeless task. The record sank without a trace. Mohinder went back to singing at weddings. Kuljit moved on, later becoming a legendary Bhangra producer. The album’s scarcity gave it myth status until recent rediscovery.


What does the 2025 reissue of Punjabi Disco mean now?

This is where the ghost gets a second chance. DJ Raghav Mani, who calls the album "the holy grail," spent three years tracking down the original master tapes. They were found and digitised just before they decayed forever. It is like connecting a 40-year-old vision to today’s dance culture. For Mohinder, now 89, it is a moment of quiet pride for what her family created. The beat, it turns out, was always there. We just had to find it.


What’s on the reissue and where to hear It?

The record arrives on 31 October 2025 as a remastered 2xLP and across streaming services. The reissue includes a roaring lost track, Dohai Ni Dohai, that never got released, plus remixes and covers by Peaking Lights, Baalti, Psychemagik, Mystic Jungle, and others. Naya Beat has pre-orders and single previews available now. The reissue lets club producers and listeners meet the original grooves head-on.


Why Punjabi Disco matters for British Asian culture today

This is not just a curious relic. It is proof of something often forgotten: experimentation and social change were happening in community halls long before the mainstream noticed. Mohinder actively invited women onto the main floor at family events and Kuljit scored music for that moment. That social aim, to make the dance floor mixed, is as important as the sound. The reissue, in fact, restores a piece of social history that shows how music shaped how a community moved and mixed.

punjabi discomohinder kaur bhamrakuljit bhamrauk club culturebritish asian artists

Related News

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo
Hollywood

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Urooj Ashfaq
Entertainment

Urooj Ashfaq's hilarious journey: Her top 10 comedy moments so far

More For You

V&A charts Marie Antoinette’s fashion exchange with India

Visitors view gowns and displays at the Marie Antoinette Style exhibition at the V&A

V&A charts Marie Antoinette’s fashion exchange with India

For Eastern Eye visitors to the sumptuous new Marie Antoinette Style exhibition at the V&A, the whole show has to be seen in the context of India’s relations with France and especially that between Tipu Sultan, ruler of Mysore, and the young fashion queen.

Marie Antoinette, the Princess Diana of her day, loved to wear the muslin and printed cotton gowns sent from India.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ambika Mod confronts violent porn addiction on stage in daring Royal Court premiere 'Porn Play'

Ambika Mod returns to the stage in the Royal Court’s new play Porn Play

Ambika Mod confronts violent porn addiction on stage in daring Royal Court premiere 'Porn Play'

Highlights:

  • Olivier winner Will Close joins Ambika Mod in the world premiere production.
  • The play explores a young academic’s secret addiction to violent pornography.
  • Acclaimed choreographer Wayne McGregor joins the creative team as movement director.
  • Performances run from 6 November to 13 December 2025 at the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs.

The Royal Court Theatre has unveiled the full company for its upcoming world premiere, Porn Play. Joining the previously announced Ambika Mod is Olivier Award winner Will Close, fresh from his success in Dear England. This new production, a co-production with SISTER, promises a funny and unsettling look at the double life of a high-achieving academic. The creative team also got a significant boost with the involvement of award-winning choreographer Wayne McGregor.

Ambika Mod Porn Play Ambika Mod returns to the stage in the Royal Court’s new play Porn Play www.easterneye.biz

Keep ReadingShow less
From Hollywood to Indian royalty: Cecil Beaton’s world on display at the NPG

Princess Karam of Kapurthala, photographed by Cecil Beaton in 1935

From Hollywood to Indian royalty: Cecil Beaton’s world on display at the NPG

A FAMOUS photograph taken by Cecil Beaton of an Indian princess features in an exhibition of his work, Fashionable World, at the National Portrait Gallery.

Beaten made his name by taking pictures of the English upper classes and also Hollywood stars, but some of his most striking – and evocative – images are of Indian royalty.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nitin Ganatra art exhibition

Through abstract forms, bold colour, and layered compositions

thelax.art

Nitin Ganatra debuts first solo art exhibition in London’s Soho

Highlights:

  • Fragments of Belonging is Nitin Ganatra’s first solo exhibition
  • Opens Saturday, September 27, at London Art Exchange in Soho Square
  • Show explores themes of memory, displacement, identity, and reinvention
  • Runs from 3:30 PM to 9:00 PM, doors open at 3:15 PM

From screen to canvas

Actor Nitin Ganatra, known for his roles in EastEnders, Bride & Prejudice, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, is embarking on a new artistic chapter with his debut solo exhibition.

Titled Fragments of Belonging, the show marks his transition from performance to painting, presenting a deeply personal series of works at the London Art Exchange in Soho Square on September 27.

Keep ReadingShow less
familie

£1 tickets available for families receiving Universal Credit

HRP

Peter Rabbit brings Beatrix Potter’s tales to life at Hampton Court this summer

Highlights:

  • The Peter Rabbit™ Adventure runs at Hampton Court Palace from 25 July to 7 September 2025
  • Trail includes interactive games, riddles and character encounters across the gardens
  • Children can meet a larger-than-life Peter Rabbit in the Kitchen Garden
  • Special themed menu items available at the Tiltyard Café
  • £1 tickets available for families receiving Universal Credit and other benefits

Peter Rabbit comes to life at Hampton Court

This summer, families visiting Hampton Court Palace can step into the world of Beatrix Potter as The Peter Rabbit™ Adventure takes over the palace gardens from 25 July to 7 September 2025.

Peter Rabbit Explore the Kitchen Garden, Tiltyard and WildernessHRP

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us