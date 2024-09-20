Mohika Shankar on immersive dance show Ghost Ships

Having begun her training at the age of five, the dancer from New Delhi has made a mark in the UK with her live performances.

Mohika Shankar

By: Asjad Nazir

MOHIKA SHANKAR connected with dance at a young age, and it quickly became an integral part of her identity. This passion led her to pursue dance professionally and she has performed in major productions.

Having begun her training at the age of five, the dancer from New Delhi has made a mark in the UK with her live performances.

“I believe art travels through generations, and I have been lucky enough to pursue it professionally,” Shankar said. “As I grew up and received more formal training, I found my safe space in dance. Dance gave me a medium to create my reality instead of running away from it.”

Shankar (who is a first-class graduate of the University of Derby) will next be seen in the immersive theatre event Ghost Ships, which vividly recharts the history of Chatham Dockyard and takes place on-site with a stunning live performance.

By shining a light on the true and untold stories of those who built and sailed the ships of Chatham Dockyard around the world, Ghost Ships explores the waters connecting the past and present, as well as the ideas of borders, belonging, people and places. It reflects on the impact of the Dockyard, from its role in slavery and abolition to the loss and legacy of its closure in 1984.

Shankar said, “Ghost Ships, as the name suggests, is about those voyages that started from Chatham Dockyard to different parts of the world. These are not glamorous stories, but they brought about very powerful change.

“The theme is very close to my heart. I’ve been a history student, and our curriculum included a lot of what we are exploring in Ghost Ships. It connects me to my motherland, and I consider it my responsibility to create that awareness among people through an artistic medium for the shared history that we have.”

The explosive show includes music, hip hop dance from Olivier Award winners ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company and Kathak from Amina Khayyam Dance Company, of which Shankar is an integral part.

Shankar added, “In a way, bringing it to the stage right now is of utmost importance, especially because of all the racial discrimination we have seen in the UK recently.

“It is even more imperative to highlight our past and acknowledge all that has unfolded, from the East India Company conquering India to the colonial slave trade.”

Ghost Ships has been created with the communities of Chatham and features an ensemble of more than 150 young people, residents and professional dancers performing together to mark the 40th anniversary of the dockyard’s closure.

Shankar spoke of her hope that audiences can relate to the new production, which will be performed at the dockyard from September 25-28.

She said, “I hope it connects with people across cultures, ethnicities, and racial backgrounds because, at the end of the day, it boils down to us being humans and our shared histories.”

Shankar said she is fortunate to be part of a cast which recognises the shared responsibility that comes with the production’s historical significance.

“No matter how big or small a cast is, every one has a role to play, and everyone brings something special to the table. Together, everyone makes the complete whole. It’s all about the bigger picture and how we come together as artists to bring to life a concept that I have not seen brought onto such a big platform before,” she said.

Shankar praised ace choreographer and dancer, Amina Khayyam, for her bold, path-breaking approach to exploring unique and socially relevant subjects.

One powerful element in Ghost Ships that she feels connected to is the chapter on the Bengal famine.

Asked about her favourite moment from the production, Shankar said, “I really can’t choose one because each holds its own special importance. The project has really challenged me to step out of my comfort zone, as we are experimenting with other dance forms, such as hip hop.”

She is excited to perform at the dockyard and said it as an opportunity to highlight south Asian dance forms on a unique platform. The entertaining and educational show will resonate with different cultures and age groups, Shankar said.

“You should come if you want to be immersed in art and history in an unconventional space, with shared stories of people and the connections we formed decades and centuries ago, which still exist today.

“They enable us to be more sensitive to other communities and make a conscious effort to learn about each other’s histories, celebrate how far we have come, and reflect on how we can move forward.”

Shankar draws inspiration from human stories and experiences, bringing art to unconventional spaces, as well as from fellow performers and everyday moments, like leaves dancing in the wind.

Creativity and inspiration are everywhere. But recently, it’s been about stories of people like you and me and how, even though they are unique, they are deeply connected and resonate on many levels.”

Ghost Ships is at the historic dockyard in Chatham from next Wednesday (25) to Saturday (28). contheatre.org.uk