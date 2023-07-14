Mohanlal watches Wimbledon match in London

The star also shared a picture of the grass court and the view from his seat.

Mohanlal

By: Mohnish Singh

Veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal enjoyed a day out in London as he watched the Wimbledon women’s singles semi-final match.

The cinema icon dressed in a blue formal suit for his outing and shared pictures from the match on his Twitter page.

“Wimbledon,” the 63-year-old wrote.

Mohanlal was accompanied by Disney Star executive K Madhavan. The two watched the women’s singles semi-final between Elina Svitolina from Ukraine and Czech player Marketa Vondrousova.

Mohanlal is working on multiple projects, including his directorial debut Barroz.

He also has in the pipeline Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottai Vaaliban, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Lucifer 2: Empuraan, Jeethu Joseph’s Ram, and Vrushabha.