Website Logo
  • Saturday, January 01, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 480,290
Total Cases 34,799,691
Today's Fatalities 293
Today's Cases 6,358
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 480,290
Total Cases 34,799,691
Today's Fatalities 293
Today's Cases 6,358

Entertainment

Mohanlal goes bald in first look of Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure

Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure Poster (Image source: Mohanlal/Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Saturday unveiled the first look of his much-anticipated directorial debut Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure.

Billed as a big-budget 3D fantasy project, the Malayalam-language film is written by Jijo Punnoose, best known for My Dear Kuttichathan.

As per media reports, Mohanlal will be seen playing the titular role of Barroz, a ghost who has been guarding the priceless treasure of Vasco Da Gama for centuries and is awaiting his true successor.

Taking to Twitter, the 61-year-old star shared his look from Barroz, in which he is seen seated on a throne sporting a long beard and a clean-shaven head.

“Here’s a toast to another year that rises before us. Wishing all good fortunes and prosperity upon each one of you! May this year turn out to be one of the most treasured time frames of your life! #HappyNewYear #BarrozFirstLook,” Mohanlal tweeted.

Reportedly, Spanish star Paz Vega and Rafael Amargo will also feature in the film, alongside veteran Malayalam actor Prathap Pothen in the film.

Barroz went on floors in March this year. Mohanlal also shared the first look of his two other films – Monster and Alone.

Directed by Vysakh, Monster marks their second collaboration after the 2016 action thriller Pulimurugan.

 

Alone is a thriller film, directed by Shaji Kailas with whom Mohanlal is teaming up after 12 years. The duo has earlier worked together in films such as Narasimham, Natturajavu, Baba Kalyani, and Red Chillies. Both films are backed by Aashirvad Cinemas.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
RRR release postponed again due to rise in Covid-19 cases
Entertainment
Anushka Sharma set to sign two theatrical releases and one streaming project
Entertainment
Kirti Kulhari: I choose projects that help me grow
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan wraps up the second schedule of Vikram Vedha in Lucknow
Entertainment
Irrfan Khan’s Murder at Teesri Manzil 302, Sanjay Mishra’s Turtle and Waah Zindagi to premiere…
Entertainment
A wholesome slate of films for Katrina Kaif in 2022
Entertainment
Haseen Dillruba beats Sooryavanshi, Mimi, and Dhamaka to become the most-watched Hindi film…
Entertainment
Twinkle Khanna pays tribute to Rajesh Khanna on 79th birth anniversary
Entertainment
Saare Jahan Se Achcha will definitely be made, confirms producer Siddharth Roy Kapur
Entertainment
Tamannaah among the top ten most popular actors on streaming platforms in India
Entertainment
Subhash Ghai’s 36 Farmhouse to premiere on ZEE5
Entertainment
Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari’s Human to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in January
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
RRR release postponed again due to rise in Covid-19 cases
Mohanlal goes bald in first look of Barroz: Guardian of…
UK plans visa deal to lure India into trade negotiations
KL Rahul to lead India in South Africa ODI series
Vinod Kannan takes over as CEO at Vistara
Pietersen proposes Hundred-like red-ball tournament to ‘save’ Test cricket in…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE