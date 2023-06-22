Modi’s US visit: Will these Indian-American guests attend the state dinner?

Here’s a look at the speculative list of celebrities of Indian origin expected to break bread with PM Modi, President Joe Biden, and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House.

Photo credit: GettyImages

By: Mohnish Singh

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in the US for a three-day visit. While he has visited the US several times as PM before, this is his first state visit to the United States of America and will include a state dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in his honour at the White House on June 22.

A host of celebrities are expected to attend the grand state dinner on Thursday, and here’s a look at the speculative list of celebrities of Indian origin who are expected to break bread with PM Modi, President Joe Biden, and First Lady Jill Biden later today at the White House.

Priyanka Chopra: Born on 18 July 1982, Priyanka Chopra has established herself as a force to reckon with in the global entertainment industry. She rose to stardom after winning the coveted Miss World title in 2000. Her electric filmography boasts several Bollywood and Hollywood blockbusters. In 2022, Chopra was named in the BBC 100 Women list. She was most recently seen in the Russo Brothers’ Prime Video show, Citadel.

Mindy Kaling: Vera Mindy Chokalingam, better known as Mindy Kaling, is a well-known actress, comedian, and screenwriter. Born on June 24, 1979, Kaling is the daughter of Indian immigrants. As an actress and screenwriter, she has such successful shows as The Office and The Mindy Project to her credit. She is currently in the news for her hit Netflix show, Never Have I Ever.

Kunal Nayyar: Born on 30 April 1981, Kunal Nayyar is known for playing painfully shy physicist Raj Koothrappali on the globally popular show, The Big Bang Theory. He has also played pivotal roles in films like Ice Age: Continental Drift, Dr. Cabbie, and Trolls. Forbes listed Nayyar as the world’s third-highest-paid television actor in 2015 and 2018.

Padma Lakshmi: Emmy-nominated producer, television host, philanthropist, food expert, and a New York Times best-selling author, Padma Lakshmi hosted the cooking competition show Top Chef on Bravo continuously from 2006 to 2023. In 2023, she was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.

M Night Shyamalan: M. Night Shyamalan is an Indian-born American filmmaker, screenwriter, and actor who is best known for making psychological thrillers with contemporary supernatural plots and twist endings. Some of his most successful films include The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, Signs, The Village, and Split.

Freida Pinto: Bron and brought up in India, Freida Pinto mainly works in American and British films. She shot to global stardom with her debut film Slumdog Millionaire. She is currently filming for the upcoming British film My Mother’s Wedding, co-starring Scott Thomas, Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller, and Emily Beecham.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!