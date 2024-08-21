  • Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Modi’s Ukraine trip focuses on peaceful solutions amid global unrest

The Indian prime minister’s visit marks a delicate diplomatic balancing act between Russia and the West

Narendra Modi (Photo: Sajjad Hussain/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi urged for the restoration of peace as he embarked on a visit to Ukraine on Wednesday (21).

This trip comes just weeks after Kyiv criticised him for warmly embracing president Vladimir Putin during his recent visit to Russia, a nation with which India shares deep-rooted ties.

Before reaching Ukraine on Friday, the 73-year-old leader will make a stop in Poland. This journey marks Modi’s first visit to Ukraine since the onset of the conflict.

“As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region”, Modi said on social media.

Balancing India’s longstanding alliance with Russia and the pursuit of closer security ties with Western nations, Modi’s approach reflects the complexities of India’s foreign policy, particularly in the context of countering China’s regional influence.

His government has avoided explicit condemnations of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, instead urging both sides to resolve their differences through dialogue.

It will be Modi’s first visit to Ukraine, and he said he would discuss with president Volodymyr Zelensky “perspectives on the peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict”, as well as the “deepening the India-Ukraine friendship”.

Modi’s visit to Moscow in July came hours after a Russian barrage hit multiple cities across Ukraine, killing more than three dozen people and heavily damaging a children’s hospital in Kyiv.

Modi was pictured hugging Putin at his country residence a day earlier, drawing condemnation from Zelensky.

India and Russia have maintained close links since the Cold War, which saw the Kremlin become a key arms provider to the south Asian country.

Russia has also become a major supplier of cut-price crude oil to India since the Ukraine conflict began, providing a much-needed export market after the imposition of Western sanctions.

That has dramatically reconfigured their economic ties, with India saving billions of dollars while bolstering Moscow’s war coffers.

However, Russia’s fight with Ukraine has also had a human cost for India.

New Delhi has pushed Moscow to return several of its citizens who signed up for “support jobs” with the Russian military but were later sent to fight on the frontlines in Ukraine.

At least five Indian soldiers have been killed in the conflict.

Western powers have cultivated stronger relations with India as a hedge against China, while also pressuring New Delhi to distance itself from Russia.

India is part of the Quad grouping with the United States, Japan and Australia that positions itself against China’s growing influence in the Asia-Pacific region. (AFP)

Related Stories
HEADLINE STORY

Obama hails Harris as ‘ready to lead’ and calls Trump ‘dangerous’
News

New measures in place to curb small boat asylum arrivals
News

King Charles meets Southport stabbing survivors
News

Mike Lynch’s co-defendant in US trial dies in accident
HEADLINE STORY

India poised to support peace talks in Ukraine-Russia conflict
News

Biden: Kamala Harris will be ‘historic president’
HEADLINE STORY

British business mogul Mike Lynch feared missing as yacht capsizes near Sicily
HEADLINE STORY

Comment: Musk’s tolerance of racism on X fuelled UK riots
HEADLINE STORY

Pune eatery wins trademark battle against US giant Burger King
HEADLINE STORY

Doctors’ protests over Kolkata rape and murder paralyse healthcare services
HEADLINE STORY

UK responds to prison overcrowding with new emergency measures
INDIA

Modi to visit Ukraine after criticism over Putin meeting
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Modi Modi’s Ukraine trip focuses on peaceful solutions amid global unrest
Sonia Panesar Sonia Panesar breathes new life into iconic wedding song ‘Madhaaniya’
Allirajah Subaskaran Lycamobile faces winding-up order amid tax dispute
Obamas Obama hails Harris as ‘ready to lead’ and calls Trump…
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez ends marriage with Ben Affleck, files for divorce…
New measures in place to curb small boat asylum arrivals