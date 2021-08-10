Website Logo
  • Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 428,682
Total Cases 31,998,158
Today's Fatalities 373
Today's Cases 28,204
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 428,682
Total Cases 31,998,158
Today's Fatalities 373
Today's Cases 28,204

INDIA

Modi government says Twitter now in compliance with the new IT rules

iStock Image

By: Pramod Thomas

MODI government on Tuesday (10) told the Delhi High Court that Twitter was prima facie in compliance with the new IT rules in the country.

The social media giant has recently appointed a chief compliance officer (CCO), resident grievance officer (RGO) and nodal contact person on a permanent basis.

Twitter ‘prima facie’ in compliance with new IT Rules, Centre tells Delhi HC; court seeks affidavit New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) The Centre by appointing

Justice Rekha Palli, who was hearing a petition alleging non-compliance of IT Rules by Twitter, sought an affidavit from the government to bring its stand on record within two weeks.

The court said that Twitter’s affidavit on its compliance with IT Rules was “finally on record”.

Senior advocate Sajan Poovayya, representing Twitter, said the newly appointed persons will work on a full-time basis and are fully capable of performing the functions in terms of the law.

“Court gave us a long rope. Finally, we have rectified the situation. We have permanent people occupying the position,” Poovayya submitted.  The next hearing is on October 5.

On July 28, the court had expressed displeasure over Twitter appointing a contingent worker as CCO and said that the social media platform was in non-compliance with the new IT Rules.

The Centre said in its affidavit that Twitter failed to comply with India’s new IT Rules, which could lead to its losing immunity conferred under the IT Act.

The court had earlier granted time to Twitter to file an affidavit to show compliance with the IT Rules.

Petitioner-lawyer Amit Acharya, represented by senior advocate G Tushar Rao, claimed that he came to know about the alleged non-compliance of IT Rules by Twitter when he tried to lodge a complaint against a couple of tweets.

The new IT (intermediary guidelines and digital ethics code) rules, 2021 seek to regulate dissemination and publication of content in cyberspace, including social media platforms and were notified in February by the Modi government.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
India shows greenlight to Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine
News
Amartya Sen reveals the 1943 Bengal famine still haunts him
News
Shops shut in Kashmir to mark ‘black day’ anniversary
INDIA
Protests as low-caste girl raped, killed in India’s capital
News
India city claims it has vaccinated its entire adult population
INDIA
Congolese man’s death in custody sparks protests in Bangalore
News
Indian Police kill 2019 Kashmir attack mastermind
News
India’s Serum Institute ties up with industry in push to vaccinate rural areas
News
India’s Covid toll likely to be ’10 times the official figures’
News
Sajid Javid on future of Covid situation in UK: ‘No one really knows’
News
India skipped key London climate meet, says UK
INDIA
Shilpa Shetty’s husband denied bail in pornography case
Eastern Eye

Videos

Nikitin Dheer on Shershaah, experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra,…
Jaydeep Sarkar on Feels Like Ishq, casting of Tanya and…
Elnaaz Norouzi on Chutzpah, playing the role of a camgirl,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Exclusive! Gourov Dasgupta: It’s been a great association with Ajay…
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Hasan Minhaj among “desi” celebrities to grace Rajiv…
Sri Lanka rejects lockdown to beat Covid ‘bomb’
Boy, 8, becomes youngest Pakistani to face blasphemy charges
Modi government says Twitter now in compliance with the new…
Why Nazir Afzal focused on gender-based violence