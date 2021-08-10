Modi government says Twitter now in compliance with the new IT rules

By: Pramod Thomas

MODI government on Tuesday (10) told the Delhi High Court that Twitter was prima facie in compliance with the new IT rules in the country.

The social media giant has recently appointed a chief compliance officer (CCO), resident grievance officer (RGO) and nodal contact person on a permanent basis.

Justice Rekha Palli, who was hearing a petition alleging non-compliance of IT Rules by Twitter, sought an affidavit from the government to bring its stand on record within two weeks.

The court said that Twitter’s affidavit on its compliance with IT Rules was “finally on record”.

Senior advocate Sajan Poovayya, representing Twitter, said the newly appointed persons will work on a full-time basis and are fully capable of performing the functions in terms of the law.

“Court gave us a long rope. Finally, we have rectified the situation. We have permanent people occupying the position,” Poovayya submitted. The next hearing is on October 5.

On July 28, the court had expressed displeasure over Twitter appointing a contingent worker as CCO and said that the social media platform was in non-compliance with the new IT Rules.

The Centre said in its affidavit that Twitter failed to comply with India’s new IT Rules, which could lead to its losing immunity conferred under the IT Act.

The court had earlier granted time to Twitter to file an affidavit to show compliance with the IT Rules.

Petitioner-lawyer Amit Acharya, represented by senior advocate G Tushar Rao, claimed that he came to know about the alleged non-compliance of IT Rules by Twitter when he tried to lodge a complaint against a couple of tweets.

The new IT (intermediary guidelines and digital ethics code) rules, 2021 seek to regulate dissemination and publication of content in cyberspace, including social media platforms and were notified in February by the Modi government.