Modi gets backing of allies for third term

It is the first time in a decade that Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party has needed the support of regional parties to form the government

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures, at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2024. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

By: Shajil Kumar

Narendra Modi was formally elected on Friday by the newly-elected members of Parliament (MPs) of his National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to be prime minister for a historic third consecutive term, as India returns to government by coalition.

Modi will next meet President Droupadi Murmu later in the day and present his claim to form a new government, with a spokesperson for one of his allies saying his swearing-in was set for Sunday evening.

It is the first time in a decade that Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has needed the support of regional parties to form the government.

The party, which had a handsome majority in the previous two terms, secured only 240 seats in the lower house of parliament, far short of the 272 needed to govern on its own.

The NDA won 293 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, and the INDIA alliance, led by Rahul Gandhi’s centrist Congress party won more than 230 to exceed forecasts.

Commentators and exit polls had projected an overwhelming victory for Modi.

MPs from the BJP and its allies, including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and the Janata Dal (United) voted unanimously for Modi to become the leader at the alliance’s first meeting after the June 4 vote count and declaration of results.

Modi’s name was proposed by outgoing Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and seconded and backed by other outgoing ministers and leaders of parties in the alliance.

Newly elected members of Parliament and senior alliance leaders thumped tables and applauded to back his candidacy, with some standing and chanting “Modi, Modi!” in the central hall of the old parliament building.

“It is my great fortune that you’ve elected me as NDA leader with complete consensus,” Modi said. “A majority is essential to run the country, that’s the essence of democracy. But to run a country, consensus is also essential,” he added.

“Modi has a vision and a zeal, and his execution is perfect, and he is executing all his policies with a true spirit,” said Chandrababu Naidu, the leader of TDP.

The swearing-in ceremony for the prime minister is scheduled for Sunday evening, a TDP spokesperson told Reuters.

Regional leaders including Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe have said they will attend the ceremony.

Indian media said both BJP allies are eyeing the post of the speaker in the lower house, while the party itself is expected to retain four key ministries – foreign affairs, defence, home and finance.

The coalition negotiations are a throwback to an era before 2014, when Modi swept to power with an outright majority for his BJP, as alliance partners haggled for positions and benefits. (Agencies)