Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Modi signs defence and energy deals during Sri Lanka visit

Sri Lankan president Dissanayake welcomed Modi with a ceremonial reception and presented him with the country’s highest civilian honour, citing "the deep personal friendship" shown to Sri Lanka.

india-sri-lanka-deals

A new five-year defence cooperation agreement includes provisions for training Sri Lankan military personnel in India, along with information and technology sharing. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 05, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

INDIA and Sri Lanka signed defence and energy agreements on Saturday during prime minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Colombo, aimed at strengthening ties between the two neighbours.

The agreements come amid New Delhi’s concerns over China’s growing influence in the region.

Sri Lankan president Anura Kumara Dissanayake welcomed Modi with a ceremonial reception and presented him with the country’s highest civilian honour, citing "the deep personal friendship" shown to Sri Lanka.

“We believe that our security interests are aligned,” Modi said during a televised ceremony at the presidential office in Colombo. “Our security is interdependent and interconnected.”

A new five-year defence cooperation agreement includes provisions for training Sri Lankan military personnel in India, along with information and technology sharing.

Dissanayake said he welcomed “India’s rise as a world power, not just a regional power.” He added, “I have reiterated our position to Prime minister Modi that Sri Lankan territory will not be allowed to be used by anyone to undermine India's security.”

India has raised concerns in the past over Chinese submarines and research vessels visiting Colombo port.

Sri Lanka has not allowed Chinese submarines to dock since 2014, following India’s objections over two visits.

Last year, Sri Lanka also imposed a ban on foreign research vessels after India accused Chinese ships of conducting surveillance activities.

On Saturday, Modi was received with a 19-gun salute. He is the first foreign leader to visit Colombo since Dissanayake came to power last year.

The visit also marked the launch of a 120-megawatt solar power project in northeastern Trincomalee, a joint venture between the two countries. The project, which had faced delays, has now moved forward with Indian support.

Colombo is managing its relations with both India and China. Dissanayake made his first foreign visit to New Delhi in December, followed by a visit to Beijing in January.

China is Sri Lanka’s largest bilateral creditor and held more than half of Sri Lanka’s $14 billion bilateral debt when the country defaulted in 2022.

China was the first to restructure its loans to Sri Lanka, which helped the island start recovering from its economic crisis.

In January, Sri Lanka signed an agreement with a Chinese state-owned firm for a $3.7 billion investment in an oil refinery in the island’s south.

The project is expected to be the largest single foreign investment in the country and is seen as important for its economic recovery.

Modi’s visit to Colombo followed a regional summit in Thailand and a series of meetings with neighbouring leaders to strengthen ties.

On the sidelines of the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok, Modi held a rare face-to-face meeting with Myanmar’s military chief Min Aung Hlaing.

He also met on Friday with Muhammad Yunus, interim leader of Bangladesh, marking the first such meeting since Sheikh Hasina’s government was overthrown in a revolution.

India had been a key supporter of Hasina’s administration. Following her removal, Yunus made his first official visit to China last month.

In Bangkok, Modi also met with Nepal’s prime minister KP Sharma Oli and Bhutanese prime minister Tshering Tobgay.

(With inputs from AFP)

anura kumara dissanayakebangladeshchinacolombodefenceindiamilitarymilitary chiefnarendra modisecuritysolar powersri lankasubmarinestrincomalee

Related News

New book claims Obama ‘destroyed’ Democratic Party during and after presidency
US

New book claims Obama ‘destroyed’ Democratic Party during and after presidency

Margot Robbie
Entertainment

Margot Robbie’s Yorkshire hotel getaway during 'Wuthering Heights' shoot grabs attention

Neena Gupta
Entertainment

Neena Gupta calls womanhood a ‘curse’ and reflects on India's harsh realities

Will 'Coolie' vs 'War 2' Be the Biggest Box Office Clash of 2025?
Entertainment

Will Rajinikanth’s 'Coolie' vs Hrithik Roshan- Jr NTR’s 'War 2' be the biggest box office clash of 2025?

More For You

India told to prepare for deadly rise in temperatures

The country can expect more heatwave days this year

India told to prepare for deadly rise in temperatures

INDIA can expect hotter-thanusual temperatures this summer with more heatwave days taking a toll on lives and livelihoods, the weather office warned.

The country is no stranger to scorching summers, but years of scientific research has found climate change is causing heatwaves to become longer, more frequent and more intense.

Keep ReadingShow less
China pledges to be a good friend and partner to Bangladesh

Xi Jinping

China pledges to be a good friend and partner to Bangladesh

THE Chinese president, Xi Jinping, last Friday (28) pledged deeper cooperation with his Bangladeshi counterpart Muhammad Yunus in a meeting that came as Dhaka seeks new friends to offset frosty ties with India.

Yunus took charge of Bangladesh last August after the toppling of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to New Delhi after a student-led uprising.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bangladesh’s interim government rejects calls to ban Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League

The interim government’s decision has come as a blow to the students still grieving the loss of comrades in last year’s protests

Bangladesh’s interim government rejects calls to ban Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League

BANGLADESH’S interim government said it has no plans to ban the political party of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, putting it at odds with the student revolutionaries who overthrew her in an uprising last year.

Hasina’s Awami League was accused of extensive human rights abuses during her 15-year tenure, including a violent crackdown on last year’s protest movement that killed more than 800 people.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt

Rajab Butt released an apology video on Sunday

Getty Images

Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt faces blasphemy charges over controversial perfume launch

A prominent Pakistani YouTuber, Rajab, Butt, is facing serious legal action after being accused of blasphemy following the launch of a perfume, an issue that has sparked widespread public outrage. In Pakistan, even unverified allegations of blasphemy can quickly escalate, sometimes leading to violent responses.

The YouTuber, Butt, has been charged under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws and faces two separate cases, with penalties that could result in a prison sentence of up to 10 years. Blasphemy is a highly sensitive topic in the country, and accusations related to it often result in harsh consequences, even without solid evidence.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mob ransacks Mumbai club after comedian Kunal Kamra mocks former chief minister

Kunal Kamra

Wikipedia

Mob ransacks Mumbai club after comedian Kunal Kamra mocks former chief minister

A MOB ransacked a club in Mumbai after a stand-up comedian ridiculed one of the city’s leading politicians from the stage, prompting a police investigation into the performer.

Kunal Kamra, one of India’s leading comics, is known for his acerbic commentary on Indian politics.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc