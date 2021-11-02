Modi calls for ‘One sun, one world, one grid’

India’s prime minister Narendra Modi speaks during the World Leaders’ Summit ‘Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment’ session on day three of COP26 on November 02, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

EMPHASISING that everything is created from the sun, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (2) called for ‘One sun, one world, one grid’ to improve the viability of solar power.

He also announced that India’s space agency ISRO will soon provide the world with a calculator that can measure the solar energy potential of any region across the globe.

Addressing world leaders at the event ‘Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment’ on the sidelines of the UN Climate Summit in Glasgow, Modi said fossil fuel-powered many nations to become wealthy during the industrial revolution but it made earth and environment poor.

“The industrial revolution was powered by fossil fuels. Several countries prospered by the use of fossil fuels but it also left our earth and environment poorer. The race for fossil fuels also created geopolitical tensions. However, today, technology has presented us with a better alternative,” he said.

Citing India’s ancient text ‘Suryopanishad’ during his address, Modi said everything was born from the sun which is the only source of energy and “solar energy can take care of everyone”.

“In India, it has been mentioned in the ancient text, in the Suryopanishad, that everything is created from the sun, the source of all energy is the sun and it is the energy from the sun that nurtures all. Ever since there has been life on earth, the life cycle of all living beings, the daily routine has been linked with the rising and setting of the sun,” he said.

Modi said till the time this connection with nature was maintained, the planet stayed protected and healthy.

“However, in modern times and in the eagerness to race ahead, man disturbed the balance of nature and caused great harm to the environment. If we want to re-establish life in balance with nature, the path to this life can only be lit by our sun. To protect the future of mankind, we must go together with the sun,” he said.

Calling for ‘One sun, one world, one grid’, Modi said it was the solution to tackle the challenge of solar power available only during the day.

“In one hour, earth’s atmosphere receives enough sunlight to power the electricity needed by every human being for a year. This unlimited energy is completely clean and sustainable. The only challenge is that solar energy is only available during the day and is dependent on weather conditions. ‘One sun, one world, one grid’ is a solution for this very challenge.”

“A worldwide grid will enable us to provide clean energy everywhere at all times. It will also reduce the need for storage and increase the viability of solar projects. It will not only reduce carbon footprint and the cost of energy but open up new avenues for cooperation between different regions and different countries”, he said.

He also announced that ISRO will soon launch an application to calculate the solar power potential of any place on earth.

“I would also like to share that our space agency ISRO is soon going to present the world with a solar calculator application. Using this calculator based on satellite data, the solar power potential of any place on earth can be measured. This application will be useful in deciding locations for solar projects and strengthen ‘One sun, one world, one Grid,” he said.

British prime minister Boris Johnson praised Modi, saying he is among those who understand very well how to tackle climate change.