  • Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Modi acknowledges film ‘Article 370’ during rally in Jammu

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 will hit screens on February 23.

Narendra Modi and Article 370 Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to actress Yami Gautam’s upcoming film Article 370 while he was addressing a gathering in Jammu on Tuesday.

He said, “I have heard that a film on Article 370 is going to be released this week… It is a good thing as it will help people in getting correct information.”

Responding to Modi’s speech, Gautam took to Instagram and wrote, “It is an absolute honour to watch PM Narendra Modi Ji talk about Article 370. My team and I really hope that we all exceed your expectations in bringing this incredible story to the screen! ”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

Gautam headlines the upcoming political drama, which marks her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s production debut via B62 Studios. Dhar is the director of the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Gautam plays Zooni Haksar, an intelligence officer, in the film, which is set in the valley and revolves around the removal of special status to Jammu & Kashmir under Article 370.

The Central government of India on August 5, 2019, revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 will hit screens on February 23.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

